Twelve-year-old treated for severe allergy to pet cat

By Ou Su-mei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A doctor in Taichung advised people who show symptoms of allergies to consult a physician, citing the case of a 12-year-old boy who developed a serious skin condition because of an allergic reaction to the family’s pet.

Taichung Tzu Chi Hospital pediatrician Yu Meng-kung (余孟恭) said that the boy, surnamed Sun (孫), was diagnosed as having a level 6 allergic reaction — the highest grade on a scale of 0 to 6 — which was later found to be caused by the family’s cat.

The boy had abnormal skin rashes when he was a baby, but the condition reappeared about a year ago and gradually increased in severity.

Rashes appeared all over his body, with raised bumps on the joints of his arms and legs, as well as the neck and scalp, his parents said.

The rashes later spread to his chest, back and face as well, they added.

Yu said the rashes looked like red blisters that developed into scabs and lesions in some places.

The boy gradually recovered after being treated with skin plaster, antihistamines and medication to support his immune system.

Yu said he also put the boy on a regimen that boosted his production of white blood cells and immunoglobulin E to deal with his severe reaction to dust mites and fur.

“We found his level of allergy toward dust and animal fur to be at the highest level of 6, whereas his allergy to germs and bacteria was only 3, and to food only 1. We concluded that the abnormal worsening of his skin rashes was likely due to animal fur,” Yu said.

Sun’s father said the family adopted the cat a year ago and that the cat often slept on Sun’s bed.

“We noticed that his skin would begin to itch after playing with the cat, so we decided to separate them,” the father said.

Yu said that abnormal skin rashes like Sun’s are a chronic illness and they can flare up again after treatment, making them one of the harder allergy-related symptoms to deal with.

Some allergies are hereditary, and those who are susceptible are likely to see symptoms recur when they come in contact with allergens, Yu said, adding that people should avoid such environments whenever possible.

Those with highly sensitive skin should “regularly use moisturizers, stay hydrated, get proper rest, try to avoid emotional stress and have regular checkups,” he said.