Assault on foreign carer prompts call for stricter laws

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

People First Party (PFP) Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) said that she is mulling an amendment to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) to prohibit Taiwanese employers with sexual violence convictions against foreign workers from hiring.

Citing statistics compiled last year by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Chen said that 122 migrant workers reported being sexually assaulted, of whom 90 were domestic care workers.

“This situation has brought shame to the nation and underscores a dire need for stricter assessment of applications by unscrupulous employers to hire foreign workers,” Chen said.

Chen’s planned draft amendment was prompted by the emergence on YouTube of a video filmed by a 31-year-old Indonesian woman showing herself allegedly being raped by a 58-year-old Taichung resident, surnamed Hsieh (謝), whose father she had been hired to take care of.

According to police, the Indonesian worker had been sexually assaulted more than once before sending the self-recorded video, dated July 30, to her employment broker and a friend to seek help.

Hsieh was arrested on Sunday and is being held incommunicado as the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office investigates the case.

Chen said that according to the act, such despicable employers would be allowed to hire foreign domestic workers two years after an assault.

Given the government’s plan to push for a long-term care system to cope with the nation’s aging population, Chen said it would undoubtedly be accompanied by an increased demand for foreign carers.

“We might face bans from hiring caregivers from other countries if we are not able to safeguard the rights of foreign workers, which could significantly affect personnel numbers in the long-term care sector,” Chen said.

Chen said that as cases of sexual violence against foreign workers could severely tarnish the nation’s international image, more stringent punishments are warranted.