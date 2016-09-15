Government moves to put pressure on low-cost tours

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The government is to step up the pressure on tour operators that offer low-price packages to budget travelers and receive payments from retail outlets, Executive Yuan spokesman Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said yesterday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is to intensify legal oversight and the Ministry of Finance is to launch an in-depth tax investigation of such operators, he said.

The MOTC is to clamp down on package tours that hard-sell shopping trips to visitors, he said.

The MOTC also plans to attract more independent Chinese travelers, he said.

“The plans include developing short-term packages with customized in-depth tours to diversify travel options, aimed at eliminating so-called ‘zero-fee’ package tour operations that make their money by selling overpriced goods to tourists,” Tung said.

The announcement came after Premier Lin Chuan’s (林全) pledge to wipe out “zero-fee” and low-price tour operations on Tuesday.

During a legislative question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) asked Lin if the nation has the will to clamp down on low-quality tour operations and follow in the footsteps of Thailand, which recently froze billions of baht and impounded more than 1,000 tour buses of a group offering “zero-fee” tours.

The fall in the number of Chinese tour groups has had a major short-term impact on the nation’s tourism sector, but the government has proposed long-term measures to revive tourism, including relief loans, a visa-waiver program for Southeast Asian travelers and a project to boost domestic tourism, Lin said.

“Our fate is in our hands. Taiwan has a diverse tourist base and it is not necessary to rely on a single market as long as the competitiveness of the tourism industry can be improved,” he said.