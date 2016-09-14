FDA warns people using hair dye to mind their allergies

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People should avoid direct contact with the scalp when applying hair dye to prevent allergic reactions, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The agency cited a case in which a 30-year-old woman reported scalp pain, itching and redness after she dyed her hair for the first time.

The woman had an allergic reaction to hair dye and scratched her head, causing wounds on her scalp, the agency said, adding that she visited a dermatologist who prescribed oral antihistamines to treat her condition.

The FDA said the scalp has the highest density of hair follicles, and ingredients in hair dyes can enter the follicles, causing itching, redness, rashes, blisters or skin ulcers in some people.

“When people dye their hair, it is best to avoid direct contact with the scalp, because there is a chance that the dye will cause irritation,” Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital dermatologist Huang Yu-huei (黃毓惠) said.

Huang said that most hair dyes have ingredients such as p-phenylenediamine, hydrogen peroxide, preservatives and fragrances, which can cause irritation or allergic reactions.

“Usually immediate allergic reactions include itching, tingling or pain on the scalp, with redness or rashes possible if the person scratches their scalp,” Huang said.

People should not apply dye frequently, she said, adding that it is best to wait at least three months between treatments.

Moreover, pregnant women should not dye their hair to avoid unconfirmed but possible health risks, she said, adding that studies have suggested that the absorbing capacity of the skin is increased in women during menstruation, so it is better not to use dye at such times.

The agency said that people should look for FDA-approved certification on hair dye products before purchasing them and carefully read the instructions before use.