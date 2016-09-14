Former minister accused of pulling strings for XPEC

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday accused former minister of economic affairs Yiin Chii-ming (尹啟銘) of arranging payouts for XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) in exchange for a high-level position in the scandal-ridden company.

During Yiin’s term in August 2009, the Ministry of Economic Affairs appointed XPEC chairman Aaron Hsu (許金龍) as the director of the Institute for Information Technology, a state-sponsored corporation founded by the ministry, DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said.

During Hsu’s term at the institute from 2009 to July last year, XPEC received five government grants from the ministry’s Industrial Development Bureau totaling NT$58 million (US$1.83 million at the current exchange rate) to develop console and online games, game development tools and start-up programs, Chen said.

The institute is subcontracted by the bureau to review applications for the bureau’s financial aid programs.

Hsu in July last year offered Yiin a position as an independent director for XPEC with an annual salary of NT$430,000, and Yiin has made NT$1.29 million since then, Chen said, asking whether the two benefited from the appointments illegally.

Japanese company Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co on May 31 announced a plan to acquire XPEC, but Bai Chi scrapped the deal on Aug. 30, marking the first default on a tender offer settlement in Taiwan.

Following the failure of the deal, rumors emerged that the merger was a scheme to short the company’s stock.

“It is unusual for a young company to receive large government grants, especially when the gaming industry was relatively undeveloped in 2009,” DPP Legislator Julian Kuo (郭正亮) said.

The merger was approved in July by the Investment Commission, another agency under the purview of the ministry, with XPEC allowed to issue convertible bonds in March, although the company had already pledged more than 80 percent of the shares it owned, suggesting that the company might be getting help from someone in the government, Kuo said.

XPEC did not start to make profits until 2009 when the company began receiving government grants as Hsu became a director of the institute, DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said.

The company received much more government funding than online game publisher Gamania Digital Entertainment Co (遊戲橘子), which received only NT$3 million in government grants in 2009, Wang said.

“Hsu did not avoid the conflict of interest, but allowed the institute to accept XPEC’s grant applications and fill the company’s pockets,” DPP Legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said.

The legislators described Yiin as a “gatekeeper” for XPEC, and called on Yiin and Hsu to clarify their roles in the failed merger.