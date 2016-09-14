Rape allegation a blow to Taiwan’s image: lawmaker

By Alison Hsiao / Staff Reporter

Cambodia-born Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator-at-large Lin Li-chan (林麗嬋) yesterday riled at an alleged sexual assault on an Indonesian caregiver by a Taiwanese employer, saying that the “new southbound policy” could not make up for such a blow to the nation’s image.

“The recent case involving an Indonesian caregiver having to film herself being assaulted to save herself was widely reported in Indonesia and has enraged its people; the incident has hurt Taiwan extremely,” Lin said on the speaker’s podium in the legislature with a placard that read: “When would the migrant workers’ tragic stories end?” placed in front of her.

She said that migrant workers and new immigrants from Southeast Asia are “the closest personal exchange between Taiwan and ASEAN.”

“The home countries of the migrant workers are paying close attention to how they are treated in Taiwan,” she said.

“We see that the government’s new southbound policy covers a total of 18 nations [in Southeast Asia] and has a budget of NT$42 billion [US$1.32 billion], but it could not make up for the damage to the nation’s public image.”

Lin said human rights issues concerning the migrants need the attention of Taiwanese society.

“The government should treat migrant workers well, as it is the best way to bridge the gap between Taiwan and ASEAN” and they would become Taiwan’s diplomatic envoys after they return to their nations if they are treated well and make friends in Taiwan, Lin added.

She criticized the Ministry of Labor for turning down a policy proposal she raised to improve the recreation opportunities for migrant workers during their down time.

“The government has flunked the test on how friendly it is to migrant workers. When many non-governmental groups are providing culture and language classes, and recreational activities to the workers, the ministry has seriously lagged behind in following suit,” she said.

Regarding the “new southbound policy,” People First Party Legislator Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) asked whether the government has reflected on the difficulties that former governments had encountered, “as this is not the first time a government came up with a southbound policy,” adding that former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) had similar initiatives.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said the “new southbound policy” would make Taiwan more culturally diverse, adding that the emphasis would be on the exchange and education of people including, the children of the new immigrants.

“The policy also highlights and promotes cross-nation cooperation, which is different from the [one-way] investments of the past,” Lin said.

The budget laid out by the government for the “new southbound policy” shows that the policy is a combination of mostly existing programs under various government agencies, KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) said.

Liu said there are not any investment protection agreements with most of ASEAN, adding that mutual legal assistance agreements have been signed only with the Philippines and Vietnam.

Lin said that rather than “aimlessly targeting all Southeast Asian nations,” evaluations would be made and priority would be given to nations that are more friendly to Taiwan and willing to sign agreements.