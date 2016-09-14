NPP lawmaker questions nation’s cross-strait policy

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) yesterday questioned the government’s cross-strait policy, asking why it upheld the “status quo” while the “one China” principle of Beijing and the US continue to keep Taiwan’s international status in a straitjacket.

On a visit to the US with other NPP members, Hsu met numerous members of the US Congress and think tank experts, who commented on various topics, including Taiwan’s possible participation at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly this year.

“They were actually not optimistic about it,” Hsu said, asking Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) to weigh Taiwan’s chances of participating in the ICAO assembly, which is to take place on Sept. 27 in Canada.

“We had meetings and discussions [yesterday] and [Monday] with guests from the US, who said they have been seeking to help. So I have an optimistic outlook for our chances to attend the meeting,” Lee said.

When asked about Taiwan’s involvement in Interpol activities, Lee said that the nation is thankful to the US Congress and US President Barack Obama for an act that requires the US secretary of state to develop a strategy to obtain observer status for Taiwan at Interpol and other international groups.

“However, we should understand that the US has only one vote, so we cannot say for sure whether we would be able to attend” the Interpol general assembly this year, Lee said.

Hsu said while the government focuses on “maintaining the status quo” by extending an olive branch to China and the international community, “if it fails to receive favorable responses, we have to ask how long will we be able to maintain the ‘status’ quo or even ask if we should continue to do so.”

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said that the Democratic Progressive Party administration’s approach to the cross-strait relationship is to “let the world know that we are not being aggressive by challenging the existing cross-strait relationship.”

“We hope to maintain the existing cross-strait relationship and improve it, showing our sincerity and obtain international support on this basis,” Lin said.

“There is a Taiwanese saying: ‘Soft soil can be easily dug into,’” Hsu said in response.

Hsu asked Lee about his attitude toward inviting the Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan, adding that the religious leader expressed his willingness to visit the nation and speak at the legislature when he was invited by NPP Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) in India last week.

“We know that the Dalai Lama was denied a visa when he tried to visit Taiwan in 2008 and 2012, so I would like to know the ministry’s stance on the issue,” Hsu said.

“To my understanding, the Dalai Lama has no plans to tour Asia this year,” Lee said. “But if he does and decides to come to Taiwan, the government would make an appropriate and comprehensive plan for it.”

Pressed on what an “appropriate and comprehensive” plan meant, Lee said the ministry would have to wait until then to delve into the issue.

“We welcome the visit of such a world-renowned religious leader, but [the ministry] would still need to be circumspect when deciding” whether to grant him a visa, Lee said.

Lin said that the minister’s remarks reflected the government’s stance.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) yesterday called on Lee to ask Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) to issue a protest after Japanese opposition lawmaker Renho, who is half Taiwanese, reportedly claimed that Taiwan is not a sovereign state according to Japan’s “one China” principle while explaining her disputed citizenship in Japan on Monday.