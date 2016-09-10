President vows to make it easier to hire foreigners

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Thursday that the government would make it easier for foreign professionals to obtain visas and work permits as part of an effort to attract more overseas talent.

The effort includes the establishment of a Web site that allows foreign jobseekers to search for employment opportunities at Taiwanese private companies and government agencies, and obtain information about the general living environment, Tsai said.

In particular, the “green” energy industry is interested in attracting foreign professionals, the president said at a meeting in Taipei with representatives from the global semiconductor industry, including US-based Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) president and chief executive Denny McGuirk.

Tsai said her administration is aggressively pushing green energy development by amending regulations and creating an environment to facilitate the industry’s growth.

As part of those efforts, the government would make it easier for that sector and others to hire foreign talent, she said.

The government is to expand the list of nations that are eligible for online visa applications, while streamlining the visa and work permit application processes, making it easier for foreign professionals to work in Taiwan, Tsai said.

She said that Taiwan is a well-developed economy with great economic potential, which makes it an ideal partner for global chipmakers.

The semiconductor industry is one of the main drivers of the nation’s economy, Tsai said, adding that the government would do all it can to address the issues facing chipmakers.