Proposal on priority seat removal reaches threshold

By Chen Mei-ying and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A proposal to remove priority seats from all forms of public transport has passed the number of votes needed for it to be considered by the government.

The proposal, made on the National Development Council Web site’s public opinion platform by a netizen with the username Gilbert Pi, said that to yield one’s seat to another is a virtue and if one is physically sound, one should naturally help those who are in need. Those who are accorded such respect should express their thanks, the netizen said.

Such action should not be regulated, the netizen said, adding that the act of removing priority seats would not eliminate virtue, but help avoid problems.

The proposal was made on Wednesday last week and approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications the following day. It had received 7,508 votes as of yesterday afternoon.

The ministry is duty-bound to make an official response within two months to proposals that reach a threshold of 5,000 votes.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) on Wednesday said that priority seating on public transport is a good thing and that it should be continued.

An incident last month in which schoolgirls were criticized after reportedly not yielding their seats to those in need was an isolated incident, Wang said.

If the government did go ahead with the removal of priority seats, every passenger would feel the pressure of the need to yield their seat, he said.