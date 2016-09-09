Employment agency head sentenced for rape of caregiver

Staff writer, with CNA

A man who runs a workers’ agency in Kaohsiung has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Indonesian caregiver on multiple occasions, the Kaohsiung District Court said yesterday.

Huang Wan-shun, head of Yi Hsuan International Development Co, which provided a job placement in Taiwan for the woman in December 2010, raped her in 2012 and 2013 while providing brokering services for her, according to the verdict.

Huang committed the rape by taking advantage of the woman’s need for a job, economic pressure and the fact that she had no family or friends close by from whom to seek help, the verdict said.

In July 2012, Huang was driving the woman to her new employer’s premises when he stopped at a motel and raped her there, the verdict said, adding that the woman objected verbally and physically and tried to push him away, but Huang forced himself on her.

Two weeks later, Huang raped the woman again at a motel in Tainan and in December 2013, at a hotel in Kaohsiung before driving her to the airport to leave Taiwan, it said.

During the assaults, Huang threatened the woman, saying: “Don’t forget that your child is waiting for money in Indonesia,” and “remember that I helped you find a job,” the verdict said.

Huang has denied any wrongdoing.

The ruling can be appealed.