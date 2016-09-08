‘Pokemon Go’ is more than just a game for Chang

By Ou Su-mei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

While media reports have focused on the mayhem caused by the location-based augmented reality game Pokemon Go, one player said that for him, the game is not just a fad, but an opportunity to revisit cherished childhood memories and to simply feel happy.

“Some people might play the game just because it is fashionable, or they want to get their trainer level up, or they want to train each Pokemon to its maximum level and beat the ‘boss’ at the various dojos,” 27-year-old Pokemon Go player Chang Yin-jen (張尹人) said.

However, for Chang and many other Pokemon Go players the new game offers nostalgia for the carefree happiness of their youth.

Chang said he has been collecting Pokemon figurines and toys since he was in elementary school and that he would often search night markets for new figurines that were not in his collection.

He said he fondly remembered his night market trips because he often went with his parents and it brought his family closer together, adding that he had collected about 174 figurines from the 251 that have been released.

In addition to collecting figurines, Chang said he grew up watching Pokemon cartoons, as well as playing various Pokemon-themed games, adding that the games allowed him to interact with other children who were interested in Pokemon.

Chang said he downloaded the Pokemon Go app when it was released in Taiwan and went out every night to parks near his house to catch or train Pokemon, adding that it was not uncommon to see between 200 and 300 people gathered around the park doing the same thing.

Chang said his figurine collection comprised most of the 151 Pokemon characters released for the app, adding that he often discussed the game and its characters with his friends.

When asked if she was worried about her son playing Pokemon Go and that he might become a “walking zombie” — a reference to someone who never looks up from their phone — Chang’s mother, Chang Pin-shu (張品淑), laughed and said that it really was not that bad.

Chang Pin-shu said she was not worried by her son’s choice of leisure activity as he continued to meet his work requirements, adding that when she watched Chang Yin-jen playing Pokemon Go, she too was reminded of happier times — visiting night markets with her son to look for Pokemon figurines.