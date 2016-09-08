FDA finds unhealthy bacteria in ‘instant’ salads and cut fruit

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A random inspection of “instant” salads and cut fruit showed that 25 percent of products contained pathogenic bacteria exceeding allowable levels, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.

FDA Division of Research and Analysis official Lin Hsu-yang (林旭陽) said the agency last year collected 100 samples of pre-prepared salads and cut fruit products to test for five types of pathogenic bacterium: Staphylococcus aureus, Bacillus cereus, Enteropathogenic escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella.

Among the samples, 25 contained pathogenic bacterium — 23 had S. aureus, one had listeria and another one had salmonella, he said.

“Staphylococcus aureus can often be found on the surface of human skin, so sometimes, if the people who handled the fruit and vegetables did not wash their hands properly or if they have bad personal hygiene, the food can be exposed to the bacteria,” Lin said.

He said eating food containing too much of the bacteria can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain, and it is one of the most common types of food poisoning.

“The incubation period of listeriosis, a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, can be as long as three weeks, and the infection can cause serious diseases in people with weaker immune systems, elderly people, newborn babies or pregnant women,” Lin said.

He said people should cook sprouts and leafy vegetables, wash vegetables thoroughly for at least 10 to 15 minutes, and rinse pre-prepared salads with boiled water before eating to avoid possible infection.

Meanwhile, Lin also advised people not to drink untreated mountain spring water, saying that norovirus has been detected at three locations in Taiwan in the past 18 months and had caused food poisoning in more than 300 people.