NBA star Stephen Curry wows local fans

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Thousands of basketball fans packed Sinjuang Sports Complex in New Taipei City last night to see NBA player Stephen Curry, who arrived in Taipei this week as part of the Under Armour Asia Tour.

The Golden State Warriors point guard showed no weariness after a nonstop tour of China and Hong Kong, throwing 20 three-pointers in a competition and even playing a five-minute basketball game with some young local players.

The highlight of the game came when Curry was given five extra seconds to throw a three-pointer from a spot close to the half-court line and the crowd went wild when the ball went into the basket as they expected.

At a news conference, Curry also gave some advice to youngsters aspiring to be NBA players.

“The game is so acceptable to so many kids around the world, especially here in Asia. They can start younger and work on their skills as they grow. If you have time, and work hard and reach your potential, the NBA will find talent wherever you are,” Curry said.

Asked if he has any players that he looks up to apart from his father, Curry mentioned former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash and Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller.

Asked whether his style of shooting had changed the game of professional basketball, he said that shooting has been around for a very long time and that all he had done was “push the envelope” when it comes to how far out to shoot after the dribble.

“I cannot jump very high and so I have to find a different way to score,” he said. “Everything has a rhythm to it and I just to have the imagination about the things I can do.”

Given such a short stop in Taipei, Curry said that he would definitely try to come back and spend more time in the nation.

He also hoped that his presence would encourage more children to take up basketball.

Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Championship in the 2014-2015 season.

He was chosen as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player the past two seasons and was drafted to play in the past three All-Star games.