Premier reiterates all visitors are welcome

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday said that all visitors to Taiwan are welcome in the wake of a Facebook post by Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) that said Chinese visitors are the nation’s most-needed friends.

“We welcome all those who come to Taiwan,” Lin said. “We hope that they will be impressed by Taiwan’s beauty and the hospitality of the people.”

“We do not differentiate where our visitors come from,” the premier said. “We welcome all of them, treat them with hospitality and hope that they will leave with fond memories.”

He said the Cabinet’s stance is that “a policy will not be unveiled through a minister without portfolio’s Facebook page or a personal Facebook page.”

Cabinet spokesman Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) on Monday said that Chang’s comment was “his personal view and did not represent the stance of the government.”

Chang, who is also the convener of a Cabinet committee that promotes tourism, on Sunday wrote a Facebook post calling on netizens to stop making detrimental posts, such as: “Taiwan is getting fresh air again now that the mainland tourist presence is much reduced.”

Chang said that last year, Taiwan saw a record 4.18 million visitor arrivals from China.

The booming business generated revenue of almost NT$200 billion (US$6.4 billion), which supported supported more than 200 travel agencies, 4,000 tour buses and 900 hotels, employing numerous workers, he said.

The tourism industry has organized street protests to demand that the government help after Beijing began to curtail the flow of Chinese tourists to Taiwan.

Chang said it is sad to see some tour guides attempting to kill themselves and bus owners being extorted by loan sharks, even though those in the tourism industry are partly to blame for the problems.

Chang said that Taiwanese should be aware that there is a difference between the government of China and the people of China.

Visitors from China are “Taiwan’s most-needed friends ... and the Taiwanese public should not discriminate against them through careless words or actions,” Chang wrote. “If the majority of Chinese develop an antipathy toward Taiwan, Taiwan will be in real danger.”

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) said yesterday that the government’s long-standing policy has been to welcome Chinese visitors.

Such visits can enhance exchanges between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, reduce misunderstandings and increase friendship, she said.

“Their visits are very positive,” Katharine Chang said.

She said that Taiwan has good tourism resources, but is facing a transformation.

The council and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, as well as local governments, would work together to provide Chinese tourists with high-quality tourism, she said.

The MAC minister said that the number of Chinese visitors has decreased recently and she hopes that political factors will stop affecting tourism.

Taiwan will continue to promote tourism and welcome visitors from China, as well as other places, she said.