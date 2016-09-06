Those with cancer also face emotional struggle: foundation

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The majority of cancer patients say they also struggle with psychological problems, such as depression, the Hope Foundation for Cancer Care said yesterday, encouraging the provision of substantial care and support for cancer patients and their families.

About 550,000 families in Taiwan deal with cancer every year, the foundation said.

Patients often worry about ineffective treatments, side effects, relapses and the lack of economic or caregiving support available for their families — with some even feeling that giving up treatment would be better for their families, the foundation said.

A 2014 survey conducted by the foundation indicated that up to 82 percent of cancer patients feel some degree of psychological distress alongside their illness.

The foundation yesterday held a news conference to raise awareness about families and cancer and to launch a fundraising initiative.

Ya-chun (雅君) — a 38-year-old woman diagnosed with leukemia six years ago — spoke at the conference and shared her story of fighting cancer with the support of her family.

During her first chemotherapy session, Ya-chun developed septic shock and pancreatitis, so her husband had to give up work so that he could take care of her during her 332-day hospitalization.

Ya-chin said she often suffered from insomnia and felt depressed because she could not see her family, she said.

“I cannot lose [to cancer], because I know someone is still waiting for me at home,” Ya-chun said.

After being discharged from hospital, she was still too weak to go back to work and felt that she had become a burden to her family, she said.

However, her son, who is now 10, always encouraged her and even held her hand to help her cross the road when the sight in her left eye worsened and she lost her sense of balance, she said.

Foundation chief executive officer Elaine Su (蘇連瓔) said the average five-year survival rate for cancer patients in Taiwan increased from about 40 percent in 2006 to 54 percent in 2013, meaning that many cancer patients struggle with cancer for many years, and they need support to return to their families or their jobs.