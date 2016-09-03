An overactive bladder can be cured, urologist says

By Wang Chun-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Doctors said that males who have to get up multiple times during the night to visit the bathroom due to an overactive bladder can be treated if seen to by a doctor early enough.

Su Yen-jung (蘇彥榮), a physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Hsinchu branch’s urological department, said he had treated a case where a 58-year-old man experienced frequent urges to relieve his bladder throughout the night, believing that it was a side-effect of prostate hypertrophy.

The International Continence Society (ICS) in 2002 defined an overactive bladder as “urgency, with or without urge incontinence, usually with frequency and nocturia,” Su said.

Classic symptoms of an overactive bladder include feeling the irresistible urge to relieve oneself; having to relieve one’s bladder multiple times and at least once at night after falling asleep; and experiencing urge incontinence, Su said.

About 11.8 percent of the population has an overactive bladder, with the numbers of males and females roughly equal, Su said, adding that due to the prostate organ in males, treatment can be more complicated.

The prostate can cause symptoms similar to an overactive bladder due to benign or malignant tumors that cause a blockage of the bladder, Su said.

Su said physical therapy for an overactive bladder includes weight loss for the obese, quitting smoking, avoiding stimulative food and controlling the amount of water drunk per day, as well as training the muscles of the pelvic floor to stop continence.

Further training of the bladder, aimed at increasing the individual’s control over the lower urinary tract, and using medication such as antimuscarinic agents and beta-3 adrenaline receptor agonists are also part of the treatment, Su said.