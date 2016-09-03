DPP approval rating hits new high

By Tsung Wei-chen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Public approval of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reached a historic high of 33.9 percent this year, while the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) approval rating has fallen to a 13-year low of 19.6 percent, a study by the National Chengchi University Election Study Center showed.

The center’s latest Taiwanese Core Political Attitude Trend study, which covers the first six months of the year, found that the DPP has seen steady gains in favorability since 2009, when the party saw its lowest approval rating of 19.5 percent.

The study, which the center has published since 1992, tracks public opinion on political party favorability, national identity and their stance on independence from or unification with China.

In December 2014, the DPP had an approval rating of 26.7 percent, surpassing its previous historic high of 26 percent in 2000, when then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) started his first term in office, the study showed.

The DPP’s favorability rating climbed further to 29.7 percent in June last year, 31.2 percent in December last year and 33.9 percent in June this year.

As for the KMT, its favorability rating hit a historic high of 35.5 percent in 2006, two years into Chen’s second term as president, the study showed.

It remained high at about 34 percent during the first three years of Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency and rose further to 39.5 percent in 2011.

However, the KMT’s favorability rating slid in the following years, with the downward trend persisting this year and falling to 19.6 percent, the lowest point since 2003.

The New Power Party was included for the first time in the study, garnering an approval rating of 3.8 percent, which surpassed the People First Party’s 2.4 percent and made it the most favorably viewed party after the KMT, the study showed.

In the national identity category, 59.3 percent of the public identified themselves as Taiwanese, slightly down from 60.6 percent in 2014, while the share of the public identifying themselves as both Taiwanese and Chinese was 33.6 percent, slightly up from last year’s 33.3 percent.

The percentage of the public identifying themselves as Chinese dropped to a record-low of 3 percent from 3.3 percent last year, the study showed.

On national independence or unification with China, 23.4 percent of respondents favored independence, slightly down from 23.9 percent in 2014, while 9.5 percent leaned toward unification with China, slightly up from 9.1 percent in June last year, the study showed.

DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said that the continued rise in the DPP’s favorability rating since 2009 reflects voters’ high expectations for the party, which were critical to the party’s victory in the January presidential and legislative elections.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should strive to meet those expectations with the right policies if it does not want to suffer the same fate as the KMT, Lee said.

KMT politicians should consider the diminishing number of people who identify with China and favor unification, and shift its focus away from the defense of its party assets and pro-Chinese policies, Lee added.