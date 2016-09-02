Defense ministry warns over the PLA’s ambitions

Staff writer, with CNA

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has the capability to blockade and seize Taiwan’s outlying islands and has not cut back on military exercises targeting Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report Wednesday.

In its report to the legislature on China’s military power, the ministry said an invasion by China could be triggered by developments such as Taiwan declaring or moving toward independence, acquiring nuclear weapons or by foreign powers deploying forces in Taiwan or intervening in its domestic affairs.

The Chinese military continues to formulate plans for an all-out attack by 2020, while Chinese vessels have been venturing near Taiwan to collect intelligence under the guise of conducting marine research, the ministry report said.

It said Chinese government vessels have been refurbished to resemble military vessels and are often dispatched to waters near Taiwan for “scientific research” and other purposes.

In another report to the legislature on Wednesday about military policy, the ministry said it would step up its information warfare efforts and the development of stealth, unmanned and precision weapons systems and ballistic missiles, with the goal of building a self-reliant defense capability.