Tourism target still within reach

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The number of Chinese tourists is estimated to decrease this year as much as 650,000 from last year, but the government remains confident that the nation will reach its goal of hosting more than 10 million international tourists this year, Minister of Transportation and Communication Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said yesterday.

Hochen made the remarks during a speech at a tourism forum, where government officials and travel industry representatives discussed strategies to counter the challenges facing the industry in the next 10 years.

“There is an apparent decrease in the number of Chinese tourists in the first six months of this year, which should be a warning. It should also be treated be as an opportunity to deal with the changes in the market in a more flexible manner while we pursue growth,” Hochen said.

A range of events can affect the tourism industry, from oil price hikes to terrorist attacks, he said, adding that business operators in the travel industry should not expect to have tailwinds all the time and should tackle problems.

The ministry estimates that the number of Chinese tourists might fall by between 600,000 and 650,000 this year, which would inevitably lead to losses in revenue, Hochen said.

However, the overall number of international tourists was growing as of last month, with tourism output forecast to grow by 3 percent this year to reach NT$500 billion (US$15.8 billion), he added.

Tourism operators should not turn pessimistic about market prospects due to small changes, but should seek to expand their output and strive to improve service quality, he said.

The number of international tourists increased by 2 percent from January to July, despite the decline in Chinese tourists, Hochen said, adding that the nation can attract more tourists from South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand in the next four months with its favorable weather conditions and tourist attractions.

The launch of a visa waiver program for tourists from Thailand and Brunei will also encourage more people to visit Taiwan, he said.

As for the government’s plan to send a delegation to China to promote Taiwan as a travel destination, Hochen said that the ministry is taking a cautious attitude.

People would focus on the diplomatic details if the government intervened too much in the matter, which would defeat the purpose of the trip, he said.

“We would be happy to see further exchanges between Chinese travel agencies and Taiwanese tour operators, who can build on the trust and friendship that have been established over the years and jointly develop better products,” he said.

Regarding a planned protest by travel operators on Sept. 12 over the decline in the number of Chinese tourists, Hochen said that the ministry has confidence in the nation’s tourism industry, adding that the decline in the number of Chinese tourists arriving on group tours is temporary.

“We have seen an increase, rather than a decline, in independent travelers from China in July, followed by a small decline in this category last month. We think that people in China still feel comfortable traveling to Taiwan because of the freedom and self-confidence shown by people here, even though the comfort might be disrupted in the short term by safety concerns and the political atmosphere,” he said.

The complaints mainly come from travel agencies, souvenir shops and hotels that serve mostly Chinese customers, Hochen said.