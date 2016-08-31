CDC confirms enterovirus EV68 case in five-year-old

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed a case of enterovirus 68 (EV68) in a five-year-old child, who has also been diagnosed with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), the first time that combination of diseases has been reported in Taiwan.

The centers said it received a report about the boy from a hospital last week and after the centers performed DNA sequencing of the viral genome, it was found to be similar to a strain found in the US.

CDC physician Cheng Hao-yuan (鄭皓元) said the child, who lives in Taipei, has not traveled to the US recently.

The boy was examined on Aug. 14 after showing weakness in his left arm, coughing and respiratory symptoms. He was hospitalized on Aug. 17 as more symptoms began to develop.

Cheng said the main transmission route of EV68 is the fecal-oral route and respiratory secretions — similar to enterovirus 71 (EV71) — but typical symptoms of the EV68 are respiratory illness, ranging from mild respiratory tract symptoms to severe pneumonia.

“EV68 can potentially trigger serious complications of the central nervous system, such as AFP, which can cause weakness in the upper and lower limbs,” Cheng said, adding that although some of the boy’s symptoms have eased, the weakness in his left arm had not fully disappeared.

He said poor recovery from AFP can sometimes result in permanent hemiparesis — weakness of the entire left or right side of the body.

The centers said an AFP surveillance system was initiated in June last year, requiring physicians to report all cases and collect fecal and throat swabs.