CWB warns of autumn typhoons

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

One or two typhoons could affect Taiwan in autumn, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, advising people to be alert to potential damage caused by interaction between possible typhoons and the northeast monsoon.

Weather Forecast Center Deputy Director Shang Chun-sheng (商俊盛) said that next month is part of the nation’s typhoon season.

Although sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean in equatorial regions tend to cool as winter approaches, Shang said that the effect remains weak at this stage.

According to bureau data, 9.7 typhoons form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in autumn on average. One or two of them could affect Taiwan.

Shang said that typhoons during El Nino conditions tend to form far from Taiwan and become stronger by the time they make landfall, creating an increased likelihood of damage.

Under La Nina conditions, typhoons tend to form closer to Taiwan and are relatively weaker when they make landfall, he said.

The nation is likely to see a warmer autumn, with average temperatures forecast to be slightly above average.

Despite the arrival of the year’s first northeast monsoon last week, warm and humid air from the south remains the dominant factor, the bureau said.

Apart from a wetter October, autumn rainfall is forecast to be within a normal range, the bureau said, adding that the weather would gradually turn from warm and wet to cool and dry.

Bureau data showed that the average temperature for last month and this month was the third-highest in the nation since 1947, with 1998 and 2014 being hotter.

Average temperatures worldwide might be the highest since 1880, the bureau said.

Last month and this month, 11 tropical storms or typhoons formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean, although only one typhoon, Nepartak, made landfall, a below-average result.

In other developments, cloudy or sunny skies are forecast nationwide today as the influence from the northeast monsoon fades.

Weather Forecast Center specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said the weather is likely to start changing tomorrow as a low-pressure system approaches Taiwan.

The chance of rain is higher on Friday and Saturday nationwide, Wu said, adding that heavy showers can be expected in some regions.

The relative unstable weather caused by the low-pressure system could continue until Monday to Tuesday next week, she said.