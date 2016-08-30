Most elderly drivers pass trial runs of cognitive skills test

Staff writer, with CNA

In a trial run of a cognitive test designed for drivers aged 75 and older who want to renew their driver’s license, 68 percent of the participants received passing marks.

The government is to start implementing the test next year, but it has been running trials since May, and as of late this month, 2,718 elderly people, some of whom are no longer driving, have taken the test, according to data compiled by the Directorate-General of Highways.

The test examines the ability to tell the time correctly, recall memories and make judgements, as well as hand-eye coordination, Motor Vehicle Division Director Chen Tsung-chien (陳聰乾) said.

Many people who failed the test were frustrated by the requirement to draw a clock, Chen said, adding that some people were unable to position the numbers within the circle while others drew the clock hands with the wrong proportions.

Those who failed the test will not have their driving licenses revoked, because the measure is being carried out on a trial basis, Chen said, but suggested that they undergo examinations at a hospital.

Once the measure is implemented in January next year, those who fail the test will not be able to have their licenses renewed, he added.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) made the test a major policy after assuming office on May 20.

Statistics from the highway authority show that the number of motorists and motorcyclists aged 75 and older has surpassed 580,000.

Last year, 1,696 people died due to injuries within 24 hours of a traffic accident, 533 of whom were more than 65 years old, and were mostly drivers and pedestrians, the data showed.