Bureau suspects poison in death of 15 macaques

By Tsai Ching-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung City Government has sent blood and tissue samples from dead Formosan macaques to the Council of Agriculture after the Bureau of Agriculture last week received reports of more than 15 deaths of the protected species.

One young macaque that was found alive is receiving medical treatment, the bureau said, adding that the macaque was not in a life-threatening condition.

The bureau said it received reports of the deaths over a six-day period between Aug. 18 and Wednesday in the Shoushan (壽山) area.

The bureau said preliminary autopsies showed that the macaques might have died from blood loss due to an inability to sustain blood coagulation, adding that they suspected the macaques were poisoned.

The bureau has sent samples to the council and has stepped up patrols in the Shoushan area, adding that it has also asked Kaohsiung police to aid in the investigation.

The bureau said it would be in close contact with police and Shoushan National Natural Park (壽山國家自然公園) authorities in the hope of catching any individual or group that might have harmed the animals.

Any action to harm, poison or kill a protected species is a violation of the the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) and could result in a prison sentence of between six months and five years and a fine from NT$200,000 to NT$1 million (US$6,315 to US$31,574).

The bureau said that since 1989, when Chaishan (柴山) was first opened to the public, macaques have become accustomed to humans.

Macaques now descend from Chaishan to look for food, often from humans, and they have been known to attack if they are not given food.

The bureau called on visitors not to feed any wild animals, not to touch macaques, to refrain from making any threatening gestures or attacking them, to keep a close eye on children and pets and to help the bureau by reporting any inappropriate behavior.

The bureau has offered a reward to anyone who reports inappropriate behavior, with those who provide tip-offs eligible for up to 20 percent of any fines issued if a report is substantiated.

The bureau said it was still waiting on test results to determine a cause of death for the macaques.