Clinton fundraiser scheduled for Taipei early next month

Staff writer, with CNA

Members of US Democractic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign team will come to Taiwan next month for a fundraiser, according to her official Web site.

The fundraiser is scheduled to be held in Taipei on Sept. 7, but only US citizens and US permanent residents will be allowed to attend, and participants will be asked to provide documentation of their US passport or “green card,” the Web site said.

The US Federal Election Campaign Act “prohibits any foreign national from contributing, donating or spending funds in connection with any federal, state, or local election in the United States, either directly or indirectly.”

The event is to feature a discussion about the US presidential race with Melanne Verveer, a close Clinton aide, who served as ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues at the US Department of State from 2009 to 2013, when Clinton was US secretary of state.

Verveer, who served chief of staff to then-US first lady Clinton from 1997 to 2000, is executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

Among those hosting the event are Taiwan-born Yu Wen-chi (余文琦), who earned a master’s degree in political science from the University of Chicago, and served under Clinton at the US State Department as the official responsible for women’s issues in East Asia.

She had previously worked as an assistant to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Tickets to the event begin at US$100 to attend the discussion, while those who donate US$1,500 would also be able to join a private dinner afterward, while a US$2,700 ticket includes the dinner and an invitation to join the Asia-Pacific Host Committee, which is putting together the event.

More details can be found at www.hillaryclinton.com/events/tickets/ZUGHZ5UQMVMQZHF7/.