INTERVIEW: Taiwan needs to attract investors: premier

Liberty Times (LT): How would you diagnose the symptoms of Taiwan’s economic ills?

Premier Lin Chuan (林全): Comparing Taiwan’s economic growth with those of Southeast Asian nations over the past 20 years, Taiwan has really not performed very well.

This is related to inadequate structural growth, particularly in the form of investment, which has been declining annually. Why is there a decline in investment? The way I see it the problem lies in the effects on the desire to invest.

There are a few causes at play, such as factors of uncertainty. For example, there is a long-standing conflict between environmental protection and business interests; many large-scale development proposals get delayed indefinitely by environmental impact assessments.

Many new investors or investors in recent creative projects are unable to ascertain the stipulations of future assessments. In the end, many simply back out. This is a problem we need to address. However, I am not saying we should undermine assessment standards; rather, we should find a way to reduce the level of uncertainty that potential investors face.

Second, there is the issue of labor. There should be more stability in labor regulations and administrative systems.

There has been too much delay in making decisions that affect certain industries. If there can be more stability in the enforcement of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), then there would be much fewer disputes.

Also, there is the issue of relaxing outdated restrictions that affect new industries like digital services, communications technology and network systems. These industries create a wealth of economic activity and opportunity, but they need to be freed from outdated regulations or they cannot thrive.

As you can see there are no new investors to speak of in Taiwan, only the investors that were already here, and even they are disappearing with the changes to industry structure. Therefore, overall investment has been declining — a very serious problem that we must face.

Among things that must be changed, the Company Act (公司法) is the most obvious; it must be updated to allow new industries into the market. Maybe new business styles can spur old businesses and bring change to the economy.

There is also the problem of the market. To put it simply, are investors in Taiwan investing only in the local market, or in the world market? The local market is limited, but that is fine. However, to be more multifaceted and see more benefits, a company has to be international.

I want to know: What companies in Taiwan can sell their products to the world? Such companies must maintain their competitive edge. Signing free-trade agreements with other nations is something this nation must work toward. However, at a time when the global economic situation is not very good, opposition to globalization is growing and the voices of opposition can be heard here as well.

However, if we do not become more international, there are simply not many investors to draw from. We must seek free-trade agreements and expand our presence in the global economy.

We do not have free-trade agreements with any major nations, we only have the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement [with China], but it is just a framework, and its associated goods and services trade has been blocked, and not for only political considerations. We need to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or sign free-trade agreements with the US or EU. The effect on the local economy will be relatively large. How will we handle this? We will have to have systems in place to moderate its effects. Honestly speaking, we were not well-prepared in the past.