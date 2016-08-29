Party head’s car defaced ahead of gambling vote

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Trees Party Chairman Sheng Yi-che’s (冼義哲) car was yesterday allegedly vandalized in Penghu by supporters of legalizing gambling in the outlying county ahead of its second casino referendum in October.

Sheng, a vocal opponent of a plan to allow casinos in the county, said his grandmother found the car painted with the words: “More opposition [brings] death to the whole family,” which he said is aimed at the party’s campaigning against a casino.

“I take any threat to my family very seriously, but such a move will not affect our beliefs or actions,” Sheng said. “The Trees Party and I will not surrender to violence and will continue to campaign against plans for a casino.”

Police have launched an investigation, he said, urging police to increase patrols and prevent violence.

Gambling is illegal in Taiwan proper, but in January 2009 the legislature passed an amendment to the Offshore Islands Development Act (離島建設條例), allowing outlying islands to establish tourist casinos if their residents agree to it in a referendum.

Penghu County held the first casino referendum in September 2009, with 56.44 percent of the votes against the proposition.

Penghu County Election Commission on Monday last week announced a second referendum on Oct. 15, after advocates of legalized gambling collected enough signatures to launch a referendum.

The Trees Party has been vocal against casino plans since its founding in 2014, and has lobbied the legislature to abolish the amendment, giving rise to mixed reactions, Sheng said.

However, it was the first time that criticism of the party has turned into an actual threat, he said.

“The referendum is tainted by this threat. It shows contempt for people’s right to engage in public discourse,” he said.

Although opponents still outnumber supporters, the gap is narrowing, which might be due to organized efforts and effective public relations campaigns by legalization advocates.

The Trees Party had expected a second referendum, but elderly members of an opposition alliance were not prepared, so it did not react promptly, Sheng said.

The alliance and the party is to launch a series of campaigns aimed at village residents.

The campaign is to be fashioned after election campaigns and alliance members are to canvass the nation prior to the referendum, he said.