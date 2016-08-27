Doctors urge men to seek help for early ejaculation

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Urologists urged men who experience premature ejaculation to seek medical treatment instead of trying folk remedies on their own.

Tsai Wei-kung (蔡維恭), a urologist at Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, cited a recent case in which a 22-year-old university student, who nearly always experienced uncontrolled ejaculation before sexual penetration, had tried applying Tiger Balm (a herbal ointment used to treat muscle aches and mosquito bites) to the tip of his penis to reduce sensitivity, which instead resulted in pain and swelling.

Tsai said that while it was a special case, many men have tried applying desensitizing ointments or creams containing local anesthetics to their genitalia, which can reduce both men’s and women’s genital sensitivity and sexual pleasure, or even cause impotence.

Liao Chun-hou (廖俊厚), a urologist at Cardinal Tien Hospital in New Taipei City, said it is a common misconception that sexual dysfunction only occurs among middle-aged or older men, but studies have suggested that young men can also experience premature ejaculation and that the number of cases is similar to that of men over 50.

Regardless of race, region or age, the prevalence of premature ejaculation in men is approximately 30 percent, he said.

“Premature ejaculation is defined as uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration. It not only affects sexual performance, but can also affect men psychologically, or even affect sexual relationships,” Tsai said.

“However, a survey by the Taiwan Urological Association in 2012 showed that the treatment rate for premature ejaculation in Taiwan was only 7.9 percent,” he added.

Tsai said congenital premature ejaculation is associated with serotonin levels, while acquired premature ejaculation can be caused by both psychological and physical issues, such as sexual experience, stress and anxiety, or thyroid problems and prostate disease.

He suggested that men who experience premature ejaculation discuss their condition with a urologist to determine the cause and receive proper treatment, such as medication to control serotonin levels or practice diverting their attention to delay ejaculation, rather than trying out folk remedies that might be hazardous to their health.