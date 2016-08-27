Parents’ group to delay lawsuit on chicken criticism

By Chien Li-chung, Liang Pei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Taipei First Girls’ Senior High School’s Parent Teacher Association yesterday said that it would postpone a lawsuit against a woman who had criticized online the behavior of two of the school’s students, who were reportedly left upset over the incident.

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), on Thursday posted pictures of the students, saying: “I do not know whose daughters these young women are, but they should be chickens,” as the students had not yielded their seats on the MRT to older people nor women with infants.

The word “chicken” (雞) in Chinese holds a connotation of “prostitute” (妓), possibly due to their similar pronunciation.

Lee yesterday said she had not finished typing the sentence before accidentally posting the message, adding that she had intended to follow up the post with: “Even chickens laying eggs do not take that long.”

Lee expressed her willingness to apologize for the pictures and comments.

Chou Wu-jung (周武榮), a lawyer hired by the association, yesterday issued a statement saying that Lee’s comments contravened the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) and the Criminal Code.

Lee has not properly expressed contrition, attempting to fob off her post as only a fragment of a complete statement, Chou said.

The association has only made an informal accusation against Lee and was postponing legal action, as the two students are under a significant amount of pressure, Chou added.

Association chairman Chen Cheng-chung (陳正忠) said the students needed time with their families and should not be further disturbed by legal proceedings over the incident.

