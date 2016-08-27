Home / Taiwan News
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 - Page 3　

KMT-commissioned survey finds voters’ confidence in Tsai government fading

By Alison Hsiao  /  Staff reporter

The results of a survey commissioned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus showed that 50 percent of the respondents have little confidence in President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy implementation.

The KMT caucus yesterday publicized the survey, in which 42.3 percent responded positively when asked if they “have confidence in Tsai’s future policy implementation [as] the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] administration has made many policy flip-flops since it took office in May.”

A cross-analysis of the survey, conducted by Trend Survey and Research, showed that 91.1 percent of “deep-blue” respondents have little faith in Tsai, while 73.9 percent of “light-blue” respondents said the same.

Among those who identified themselves as independent, or neither pan-blue nor pan-green, 60.4 percent said they have little faith in Tsai, while 31.4 percent of “light-green” respondents and 17.8 percent of “deep-green” respondents answered likewise.

Of recent government measures, the survey showed that people are most dissatisfied with the government’s solution to the dispute involving laid-off toll collectors, with 64.9 percent of the respondents voicing disapproval and only a 25.1 percent approval rate.

The second-largest issue was personnel appointments, with 49.9 percent not satisfied and 36.3 percent satisfied; 46.2 percent of those surveyed said they were not satisfied with the government’s protection measures for labor rights, while 36.3 percent said the otherwise; 46.1 percent believed there is much room for improvement in the government’s ability to handle a crisis, while 43.4 percent said they are satisfied.

Forty-three percent are not satisfied with the cross-strait relationship, while 35.8 percent are; the government’s moves to advance economic development have left 41.2 percent of the respondents unhappy while garnering the approval of 36.2 percent of the respondents.

KMT caucus secretary-general Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said various polls have shown a decline in the Tsai administration’s approval ratings and the president should no longer consider the frustration as coming only from the blue camp.

KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said Tsai’s policies in the first 100 days of her governance were “all catered to deep-green voters,”

“Tsai, as president, needs to respond to the needs of all and care about the feelings of independent and blue-camp voters as well,” Lin said.

The telephone survey was conducted between Sunday and Tuesday with 1,094 effective samples and a margin of error of 2.96 percentage points.

