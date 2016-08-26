German Trade Office to cohost Oktoberfest Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

The German Trade Office Taipei said this year’s Oktoberfest would be cohosted with a beer maker.

The Oct. 14 to Oct. 23 event is a beer, gourmet food, dance and music festival that takes place in Munich, Germany, each year, the office said.

Hofbrau Oktoberfest is the first to be held in Taiwan and observes the 500th anniversary of the German purity law for beer, it said.

German law stipulates that beer can only be made of hops, malt, yeast and water, to ensure its quality and flavor.

“Only in Germany does such a law exist, which shows again that Germany is living up to its excellent reputation for its high level of food safety,” trade office Executive Director Andreas Hergenrother said.

Hergenrother said the office hopes the event will enhance cultural ties with Taiwan, adding that the event symbolizes Taiwanese-German friendship.

Clive Chang, who is general director of RheinSinn Enterprise, the event’s organizer, said he hopes the event will allow Taiwanese to participate in an international event that draws 6 million visitors each year.

Admission information is available by telephone on (02) 8692-6002 or on Facebook www.fb.com/HBinTaiwan.