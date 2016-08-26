Taiwanfest Canada to present culture, cuisine for 17th year

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese culture and cuisine are to be showcased at the 17th Taiwanfest in Toronto, at the Harbourfront Center on Lake Ontario, from today to Sunday.

Musicians, entertainers, performers, films and Taiwanese food are to feature at the event, which will also take place in Vancouver from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei officials said.

“Since it began in 1990, Taiwanfest has become one of the largest and most popular cultural events in Canada,” said Charlie Wu (吳權益), who is head of the main organizers of the event, the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association (ACSEA).

“We had more than 150,000 visitors last year. It has been evolving with time and we have added more programs and special themes,” Wu said.

“This year we are introducing ‘dialogues’ with other cultures,” he added.

This year’s theme is “A Cultural Tango With Hong Kong,” Wu said.

A symphony concert in memory of late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng (鄧麗君), who was beloved by Taiwanese and Chinese the world over, is to be performed, Wu said.

The Hong Kong focus will be on iconic movie star Leslie Cheung (張國榮), Wu said.

There is also a panel discussion with Taiwanese political and cultural commentator Chang Tieh-chih (張鐵志) on his observations on development trends in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Canada has a diverse immigrant population and the [Canadian] government has an official policy on multiculturalism,” Wu said, adding that a pan-Asian culinary invitational, in which chefs from Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong are invited to compete for the “Best Cut” title, has been included on the program.

The festival also gives people the chance to play mahjong and Chinese chess and eat a Taiwanese-style banquet.