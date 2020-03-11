Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day.
German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift.
The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s winner, had both been slated to race in Italy and only entered Paris-Nice when the Strade Bianchi and Tireno-Adriatico races were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the final sprint, Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Pascal Ackermann made a determined bid for the line from just inside the final kilometer, but was well beaten by a powerful surge from 31-year-old NTT Pro Cycling rider Nizzolo.
“I waited until as long as I could and then took his [Ackermann’s] wheel as he came past. Then at the line, I managed to get past him,” the Italian said.
Colombia’s Quintana of Arkea–Samsic was caught in a fall 25km from home with the peloton rolling at full pace and he dropped 1 minute, 25 seconds on the day.
Another man tipped as a potential winner, French star Julian Alaphilippe, also suffered a costly puncture 30km from the finish line and rode home with Quintana.
“I was in the lead group and in the time it took to get a new bike we were in the fourth group,” said Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick-Step, describing the splits in the wind-lashed peloton.
French climber Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ also lost precious seconds when he was caught by the sudden late surge led by powerhouse Sagan.
The stage’s action was possibly best described as “something like the Battle of Trafalgar” by French climber Romain Bardet, who hung on to finish just behind winning bunch.
“There were jitters, and wind and damaging attacks — welcome to Paris-Nice,” said AG2R La Mondiale’s Bardet, who also signed up for the race at the last minute.
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play
Liverpool moved to within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1, while Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers missed a chance to put pressure on Chelsea for a top-four finish. Sheffield United were the big winners in the race for a place in the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over Norwich City to move up to sixth, while Arsenal moved to within five points of the top four by beating West Ham United 1-0. Liverpool had suffered three defeats in four games in all competitions, including their first in the
OPENERS DOMINATE: Alyssa Healy scored 75 and Beth Mooney an unbeaten 78 for the hosts, while Megan Schutt took 4-18 as India failed to reach 100 in the reply A rampant Australia emphatically swept to their fifth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title yesterday, crushing India by 85 runs in front of more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Alyssa Healy smashed a quick-fire 75 and Beth Mooney an unbeaten 78 as the defending champions plundered an ominous 184-4 — the highest score ever in a women’s T20 final. India could only manage 99 all out in reply to end a 17-day tournament that reinforced Australia’s dominance, having now won five of the seven World Cups held. “I’m just really proud of this group of players,” Australia skipper Meg Lanning