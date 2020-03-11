Panthers pick off Blues to close on final playoff spot

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri





Brett Connolly on Monday scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots as the Florida Panthers defeated the St Louis Blues 2-1.

Mike Hoffman also scored for Florida and Aleksi Saarela assisted on both goals for the Panthers, the first assists of his career. He has played in nine games.

“He had an incredible night. Two apples from him,” Driedger said of Saarela. “I joke with him and tell him he’s a goalscorer and he tells me he’s a playmaker. He’s a talented kid and he showed it tonight.”

St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, saves a shot by Aleksi Saarela of the Florida Panthers in their NHL game in St Louis, Missouri, on Monday. Photo: AP

Driedger made his third consecutive start after being held out of the lineup for almost two months with a lower-body injury. He is 2-0-1.

Colton Parayko scored for St Louis. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and fell to 6-2 in his past eight starts.

“I think, you know, we can win these games,” Binnington said. “They’re winnable games, and it’s a time of year where you know you can’t make excuses and you got to find ways to win, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Florida moved within one point of the idle Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the East.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who formerly coached the Blues, said he was happy to leave with two points.

“I like it here a lot. You know, I’m happy that they won a championship,” Quenneville said. “They’re a dangerous team. That was a huge two points for us in a real game that that puts us in a good position. This was a game where you handicap it and you would hope to get something out of it. We got two points and that’s huge.”

The Blues entered the game in first place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche, who missed a chance to tie St Louis for first place by falling to a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

St Louis ended a five-game home winning streak and fell to 9-2 in their past 11 games.

“We weren’t that bad in the game,” St Louis coach Craig Berube said. “If we execute on some plays, we probably win the game.”

The Blues swept the Panthers last season and have won 10 of their past 15 against them.

“This obviously was a huge win for our team,” Connolly said. “This is the best time of the year. There is lots of pressure now. You work hard to put yourself to get into the post-season. We’ve got to keep building. Just block out all the noise from everybody, and play our best and see what happens.”

Elsewhere, Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shoot-out to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals, while Shea Theodore scored in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 over the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

Winnipeg native Cody Eakin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the Jets to a 4-2 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Additional reporting by Reuters