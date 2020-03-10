SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Chen grabs Olympics spot

Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin on Sunday advanced to the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifying semi-finals in Jordan, earning a place at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The 22-year-old from Hualien, competing in the women’s welterweight category, demolished Shinetsetseg Uranbileg of Mongolia 5-0 at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman. Chen, ranked world No. 1 in her division by the International Boxing Association, is the first Taiwanese fighter to secure a berth in Tokyo.

CYCLING

Schachmann wins sprint

Maximilian Schachmann on Sunday won the opening stage of the Paris-Nice, winning a frantic four-man sprint at the end of a dank day’s racing through northern France. Schachmann, a German who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged Belgians Dylan Teuns and Tiesj Benoot. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was three seconds back in fourth place at the finish of a 154km loop that began and ended in Plaisir on the outskirts of Paris. Schachmann collected a 10-second bonus for the victory and the lead in the general classification. The opening day went ahead while competitions in Italy were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “I planned to go to Italy, but France has turned out pretty well,” said Schachmann, who had been entered in the Tirreno-Adriatico.

SOCCER

Bayern go four points clear

Thomas Mueller scored on Sunday as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg at the Allianz Arena. Bayern lacked fluency in the opening stages, despite scoring 13 goals in their previous three Bundesliga games, but did enough to edge closer to an eighth straight title. German Minister of Health Jens Spahn earlier on Sunday had called for the cancelation of all gatherings of more than 1,000 people over fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, but the league immediately reacted, insisting that it was “out of the question” that the season would be delayed. Elsewhere, FSV Mainz 05 were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Fortuna Duesseldorf.

TENNIS

Svitolina wins thriller

Top seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday prevailed in a three-hour thriller against Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to seize her first title of the season at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. In a battle of perseverance, Bouzkova had seven breaks in the marathon opening game, finally converting on the seventh, which set the tone for the long battle ahead. Svitolina would have to win five breaks of her own over the duration of the match to end a title drought of more than a year. “It was an amazing battle,” the Ukrainian said at the trophy presentation. “Marie was fighting great and I think it was a very high-level match. We’ve both been playing good, we were fighting, and there were no easy games.”

TENNIS

US tournament canceled

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, has been canceled over fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said that they opted to cancel because Californian health officials had declared a public health emergency for Coachella Valley — in the desert east of Los Angeles — after a confirmed COVID-19 case.