BOXING
Chen grabs Olympics spot
Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin on Sunday advanced to the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifying semi-finals in Jordan, earning a place at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The 22-year-old from Hualien, competing in the women’s welterweight category, demolished Shinetsetseg Uranbileg of Mongolia 5-0 at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman. Chen, ranked world No. 1 in her division by the International Boxing Association, is the first Taiwanese fighter to secure a berth in Tokyo.
CYCLING
Schachmann wins sprint
Maximilian Schachmann on Sunday won the opening stage of the Paris-Nice, winning a frantic four-man sprint at the end of a dank day’s racing through northern France. Schachmann, a German who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged Belgians Dylan Teuns and Tiesj Benoot. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was three seconds back in fourth place at the finish of a 154km loop that began and ended in Plaisir on the outskirts of Paris. Schachmann collected a 10-second bonus for the victory and the lead in the general classification. The opening day went ahead while competitions in Italy were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “I planned to go to Italy, but France has turned out pretty well,” said Schachmann, who had been entered in the Tirreno-Adriatico.
SOCCER
Bayern go four points clear
Thomas Mueller scored on Sunday as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg at the Allianz Arena. Bayern lacked fluency in the opening stages, despite scoring 13 goals in their previous three Bundesliga games, but did enough to edge closer to an eighth straight title. German Minister of Health Jens Spahn earlier on Sunday had called for the cancelation of all gatherings of more than 1,000 people over fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, but the league immediately reacted, insisting that it was “out of the question” that the season would be delayed. Elsewhere, FSV Mainz 05 were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Fortuna Duesseldorf.
TENNIS
Svitolina wins thriller
Top seed Elina Svitolina on Sunday prevailed in a three-hour thriller against Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to seize her first title of the season at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. In a battle of perseverance, Bouzkova had seven breaks in the marathon opening game, finally converting on the seventh, which set the tone for the long battle ahead. Svitolina would have to win five breaks of her own over the duration of the match to end a title drought of more than a year. “It was an amazing battle,” the Ukrainian said at the trophy presentation. “Marie was fighting great and I think it was a very high-level match. We’ve both been playing good, we were fighting, and there were no easy games.”
TENNIS
US tournament canceled
The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, has been canceled over fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said that they opted to cancel because Californian health officials had declared a public health emergency for Coachella Valley — in the desert east of Los Angeles — after a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
Travel restrictions around the world on arrivals from virus-hit South Korea are plunging their Olympic preparations into turmoil, with some athletes considering self-imposed exile and some at risk of missing the Tokyo Olympic Games altogether. South Korea is a country that takes the Olympics seriously, coming eighth in the medal table at the 2016 Rio Olympics with nine golds and fifth at the 2012 London Olympics with 13. However, the country also has the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world outside China — less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics. Scores of countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play