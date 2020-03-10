Lock Paul Willemse on Sunday said that France are “still in the mix” for the Six Nations title, despite a 28-17 loss in Scotland ending their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010.
South African-born Willemse’s side were unbeaten before the defeat at Murrayfield and host Ireland at the weekend.
Ireland have an extra game to play after their match against Italy, which should have been played on Saturday, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Table-topping England’s trip to Rome at the weekend is also to rescheduled, with the fixtures yet to be given a date.
Photo: AFP
“Nothing changes for us. We’ll put in the same intensity, not only because we are still in the mix, but because we want to finish well, too,” Willemse said. “It’s our last game [against Ireland] and we have been really enjoying our time together in the team.”
Willemse’s teammate, Mohamed Haouas was shown a red card in the Scottish capital for punching flanker Jamie Ritchie.
“That didn’t help us at all. It is really hard at this level to win a game with 14 players. That is one of the things that went against us, but it is not the only thing,” Willemse said. “We will take it on the chin and just prepare as we have done over the last few weeks.”
Winger Gael Fickou echoed Willemse’s thoughts ahead of hosting Andy Farrell’s Ireland, but he could be without a host of teammates. Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont suffered a collar-bone injury, flyhalf Romain Ntamack left the field with concussion, replacement hooker Camille Chat hurt his ankle during the warm-up, while Haouas is suspended.
“It’s up to us to learn from this. Lift up our heads. We still have the title to play for, so we’ll fight until the end,” Fickou said.
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
Travel restrictions around the world on arrivals from virus-hit South Korea are plunging their Olympic preparations into turmoil, with some athletes considering self-imposed exile and some at risk of missing the Tokyo Olympic Games altogether. South Korea is a country that takes the Olympics seriously, coming eighth in the medal table at the 2016 Rio Olympics with nine golds and fifth at the 2012 London Olympics with 13. However, the country also has the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world outside China — less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics. Scores of countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play