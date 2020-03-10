France still in title mix despite defeat, lock Willemse says

AFP, EDINBURGH





Lock Paul Willemse on Sunday said that France are “still in the mix” for the Six Nations title, despite a 28-17 loss in Scotland ending their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010.

South African-born Willemse’s side were unbeaten before the defeat at Murrayfield and host Ireland at the weekend.

Ireland have an extra game to play after their match against Italy, which should have been played on Saturday, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Table-topping England’s trip to Rome at the weekend is also to rescheduled, with the fixtures yet to be given a date.

France’s Paul Willemse claims the ball in a lineout against Scotland in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Nothing changes for us. We’ll put in the same intensity, not only because we are still in the mix, but because we want to finish well, too,” Willemse said. “It’s our last game [against Ireland] and we have been really enjoying our time together in the team.”

Willemse’s teammate, Mohamed Haouas was shown a red card in the Scottish capital for punching flanker Jamie Ritchie.

“That didn’t help us at all. It is really hard at this level to win a game with 14 players. That is one of the things that went against us, but it is not the only thing,” Willemse said. “We will take it on the chin and just prepare as we have done over the last few weeks.”

Winger Gael Fickou echoed Willemse’s thoughts ahead of hosting Andy Farrell’s Ireland, but he could be without a host of teammates. Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont suffered a collar-bone injury, flyhalf Romain Ntamack left the field with concussion, replacement hooker Camille Chat hurt his ankle during the warm-up, while Haouas is suspended.

“It’s up to us to learn from this. Lift up our heads. We still have the title to play for, so we’ll fight until the end,” Fickou said.