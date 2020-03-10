Real ‘lacked everything’ in miserable loss: Zidane

Reuters, SEVILLE, Spain





Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Sunday was fiercely critical of his side after they were beaten 2-1 away by Real Betis Balompie in La Liga, describing the performance as the worst of the campaign.

“Today, we lacked everything, it was our worst game of the season,” Zidane told a news conference after the loss left Real Madrid trailing leaders Barcelona by two points with 11 games remaining. “We lacked energy, creativity, possession and aggression. We didn’t do anything well in the first or second half. We made lots of errors, gave the ball away a lot and when you are not at your very best things can get very complicated.”

Real Madrid had the chance to underline their title credentials after the previous Sunday beating Barca 2-0 in El Clasico to top the table, but were outplayed by Betis from the start.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, left, vies for tha ball with Real Betis Balompie’s Emerson in their La Liga match at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

They were fortunate to head into halftime with the game level after Karim Benzema’s penalty canceled out Brazilian defender Sidnei’s thumping opener, but Betis continued to dominate the play and snatched a deserved late winner through Cristian Tello.

“We didn’t deserve to win. It’s a real blow and we have to analyze everything,” Zidane said. “We had a very bad day, but that can always happen. We should not be driven crazy by this defeat, but we cannot be happy. We’re going to move on from this and we know we’ll find solutions, as until now we have had a good season. We have strengths and weaknesses, but we can turn things around.”

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro said that the defeat could mean the difference between his side winning a first league championship since 2016-2017, or losing out again to Barcelona, who are bidding to claim the trophy for the third consecutive season.

“This defeat could cost us the title, although we need to think game by game,” Casemiro said. “If you want to win the league you have to play well in every game and today we did not play well. They played much better than us, and all we can do is congratulate Betis and keep working because we did not play how we needed to.”

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao won 4-1 at Real Valladolid, CD Leganes claimed a 2-1 victory at Villarreal, CA Osasuna edged RCD Espanyol 1-0 and Levante UD were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada.

