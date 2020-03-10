LeBron James, Lakers end Clippers’ win streak

AP, LOS ANGELES





LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers.

James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.

He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates making a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA game in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best two-game stretch. Really just dominated both games and helped close them out.”

The Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Avery Bradley added 24.

“It’s a really good weekend for us, playing against two of the best teams, the top two teams in the league with us as far as record-wise,” James said. “I just think we kept our composure throughout the whole game.”

The Lakers have sealed a playoff berth for the first time since 2013 and it is possible they could meet the Clippers in the post-season.

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers.

They lost to the Lakers for the first time this season.

“The first time we played Milwaukee and the previous two times we played the Clippers we beat ourselves,” Davis said. “When we don’t do that — get a shot on goal every time and don’t turn the ball over — then we’re a tough team to beat.”

Elsewhere, the Suns eclipsed the Bucks 140-131, the Pacers mastered the Mavericks 112-109, the Nets beat the Bulls 110-107, the Pelicans trounced the Timberwolves 120-107 and the Thunder pipped the Celtics 105-104.

The Cavaliers outlasted the Spurs 132-129 in overtime, the Magic routed the Rockets 126-106, the Heat hammered the Wizards 100-89, the Raptors dethroned the Kings 118-113 and the Knicks pummeled the Pistons 96-84.

Additional reporting by staff writer