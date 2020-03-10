LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers.
James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.
He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks.
Photo: AFP
“His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best two-game stretch. Really just dominated both games and helped close them out.”
The Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games.
Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Avery Bradley added 24.
“It’s a really good weekend for us, playing against two of the best teams, the top two teams in the league with us as far as record-wise,” James said. “I just think we kept our composure throughout the whole game.”
The Lakers have sealed a playoff berth for the first time since 2013 and it is possible they could meet the Clippers in the post-season.
Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers.
They lost to the Lakers for the first time this season.
“The first time we played Milwaukee and the previous two times we played the Clippers we beat ourselves,” Davis said. “When we don’t do that — get a shot on goal every time and don’t turn the ball over — then we’re a tough team to beat.”
Elsewhere, the Suns eclipsed the Bucks 140-131, the Pacers mastered the Mavericks 112-109, the Nets beat the Bulls 110-107, the Pelicans trounced the Timberwolves 120-107 and the Thunder pipped the Celtics 105-104.
The Cavaliers outlasted the Spurs 132-129 in overtime, the Magic routed the Rockets 126-106, the Heat hammered the Wizards 100-89, the Raptors dethroned the Kings 118-113 and the Knicks pummeled the Pistons 96-84.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
Travel restrictions around the world on arrivals from virus-hit South Korea are plunging their Olympic preparations into turmoil, with some athletes considering self-imposed exile and some at risk of missing the Tokyo Olympic Games altogether. South Korea is a country that takes the Olympics seriously, coming eighth in the medal table at the 2016 Rio Olympics with nine golds and fifth at the 2012 London Olympics with 13. However, the country also has the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world outside China — less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics. Scores of countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play