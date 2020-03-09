Liverpool moved to within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1, while Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers missed a chance to put pressure on Chelsea for a top-four finish.
Sheffield United were the big winners in the race for a place in the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over Norwich City to move up to sixth, while Arsenal moved to within five points of the top four by beating West Ham United 1-0.
Liverpool had suffered three defeats in four games in all competitions, including their first in the Premier League for 45 matches against Watford.
Photo: Reuters
Callum Wilson’s controversial early opener threatened another major upset, but all of Liverpool’s setbacks of late have come away from Anfield and they set an English top-flight record for 22 consecutive home league wins as two quickfire goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the game around.
The runaway league leaders still needed a goal-line clearance from James Milner to deny Ryan Fraser an equalizer.
“There’s nothing good in losing football games, but it makes you aware of how special it is to win football games. That’s what we had in the last 10 days or two weeks when we lost games,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “I was absolutely happy about the result, the three points and the performance because I knew it would be tricky for different reasons.”
The spread of COVID-19 could have a big impact on the Reds’ title celebrations in the weeks to come with the possibility of games being played behind closed doors, but the abandonment of the normal pre-match ritual of handshakes was the only disruption to the Premier League calendar this weekend.
Despite the coronavirus risk, there was no halt to players celebrating wildly with each other and Arsenal players piled on top of Alexandre Lacazette after a long video review of the Frenchman’s winner at Emirates Stadium.
Mesut Ozil was originally flagged offside as he latched onto Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deflected shot and headed down for Lacazette to sweep home.
However, the goal was finally given after a delay of several minutes to move Arsenal to within five points of the top four.
“They deserved more because of the chances they created. This is football, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve,” Lacazette said.
Spurs halted a run of four straight defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Burnley to stay a point ahead of their north London rivals, despite Jose Mourinho following through on his threat to rest players ahead of tomorrow’s trip to play RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. “I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. “Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offence.” Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). Embiid has been
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points