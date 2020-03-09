England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday.
England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed.
England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play after press time last night, or Ireland this week to claim the title.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Certainly, England made Wales uncomfortable until the last minutes, when Ellis Genge was yellow-carded and Manu Tuilagi was red-carded. Wales, 33-16 down, exploited the two-man advantage with two converted tries. The final scoreline still flattered the visitors.
“Wales are a great team, they’re always going to throw everything at us and have their moments, which they did, but under the sticks, it felt good, it felt calm,” England captain Owen Farrell said. “We got points back at the right times and seemed to be in control. We enjoy defending, being physical. At times I thought we got off the line and put them under some pressure, and that’s a big part of the game at the minute.”
Winger Anthony Watson went over in the fourth minute. A spilled pass by Wales was returned with interest and scrumhalf Ben Youngs drew Wales wide off the ruck and flicked inside for Watson, who stepped Tomos Williams and reached out to score.
Both sides exchanged penalties while they niggled at each other off the ball, including England prop Joe Marler seeming to grab Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ genitalia. The incident was caught on TV, but missed by the officials.
“If I react I get a red card. It’s tough isn’t it?” Jones said.
After half an hour, Youngs burst from another ruck, and George Ford gave Elliot Daly an overlap to score in the left corner.
After the break, Nick Tompkins caught the kick-off and played give-and-take with flanker Josh Navidi to open the field. Williams drew the last man and Justin Tipuric scored between the posts after just 22 seconds.
Farrell and Ford added penalties, and England’s scrum was dominant. They put the result to bed from another Youngs break. Wales eventually ran out of defenders and Tuilagi strolled in.
Wales came back after replacement prop Genge was sin-binned after England were put on a last warning for repeated fouls.
Tuilagi was sent off for shoulder-charging the head of North, while North was being denied a try by Henry Slade.
Down to 13 men in the 74th minute, England held out for four minutes until Biggar scored a try and Tipuric his second in injury time.
