Travel restrictions around the world on arrivals from virus-hit South Korea are plunging their Olympic preparations into turmoil, with some athletes considering self-imposed exile and some at risk of missing the Tokyo Olympic Games altogether.
South Korea is a country that takes the Olympics seriously, coming eighth in the medal table at the 2016 Rio Olympics with nine golds and fifth at the 2012 London Olympics with 13.
However, the country also has the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world outside China — less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Scores of countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions and more than 20 — including Olympic hosts Japan — have ordered two weeks’ quarantine on arrivals from South Korea. About 40 others have barred foreigners who have recently been in the country.
Unless exemptions are granted, the measures make it impossible for South Koreans to take part in international competitions in those countries — costing them ranking points and sometimes putting Olympic qualification in doubt.
The national judo team were planning to arrive in Russia next week for the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam from March 13 to 15, but Moscow on Wednesday announced their two-week quarantine.
“What’s really hard is that the list is getting longer and the situation is changing nearly every hour,” said an official from the Korea Judo Association, which is trying to secure exemptions from Russia.
Archery and taekwondo were South Korea’s most successful disciplines in Rio, with five medals each, but their Olympic archery trials were postponed indefinitely this week due to the virus.
Once selected, the team were to take part in the Archery World Cup in May in Antalya, Turkey — which has an entry ban.
Similarly, the taekwondo team would normally compete at the Asian Championships in Beirut in May — officials are seeking an exemption from Lebanon’s entry ban.
South Korean boxers taking part in the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Jordan — which have also imposed an entry ban — were only allowed into the country after testing negative for the virus.
“It was a really difficult journey,” trainer Lee Sang-wook wrote on Instagram.
Some athletes rushed out of South Korea as the infection numbers climbed to avoid the risk of restrictions.
South Korea dominates women’s golf, with six of the top 13 in the current LPGA rankings.
Three of their players, including Olympic champion Park In-bee, left for the US a week early over concerns that the US would impose an entry ban, while world No. 1 Ko Jin-young canceled a trip home.
