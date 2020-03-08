James, Lakers look their best in thrashing Bucks

Reuters





LeBron James on Friday had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 113-103 in a matchup of clubs with the NBA’s best records.

Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half for the Lakers, who won their third in a row and 10th in the past 11 contests. Davis also had nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 11 points and eight rebounds.

James hit 12 of 21 shots from the floor, but missed six of his seven three-pointer attempts. He also had three steals.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, goes for a dunk as center JaVale McGee, center, provides coverage against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez in their NBA game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who lost for the second time in three games.

The Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 off the bench, while Brook Lopez contributed 13 points before fouling out with 1 minute, 11 seconds left.

Khris Middleton had an off night for the Bucks, scoring 12 points on five-for-19 shooting, while Eric Bledsoe finished with 11 points.

The Lakers held a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Bucks rallied. A turnaround jumper by Antetokounmpo pulled them within 105-99 with 2:33 to go, but a bucket and two foul shots by Davis put the Lakers up by 10 with 1:11 remaining.

After a Middleton jumper gave the Bucks a 55-50 edge less than two minutes into the third quarter, Los Angeles launched an 18-0 run for a 68-55 advantage, capped by a Danny Green three-pointer with 7:02 remaining. By the end of the third, the Lakers owned an 87-76 lead.

James had 14 points in the third quarter.

The Bucks led by as much as nine in the first half before the Lakers forced a tie at 48 at halftime. Davis was limited to two-of-eight shooting in 10 first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

Overall, the Bucks committed 20 turnovers to 16 for the Lakers. The teams shot at nearly an identical rate, with the Lakers converting 41.8 percent to 41.6 percent for the Bucks.

Bucks point guard George Hill missed his second straight game due to a groin injury.

NO FANS AN OPTION

The NBA has reportedly told teams to look into strategies on how to play games without fans in the arena amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

As fears grow over the spread of the virus and sports leagues formulate contingency plans, the NBA on Friday sent a memo to its teams telling them to start “developing” plans on how to play games with only “essential staff” in attendance should that be deemed necessary, sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount,” the NBA said in a statement on Monday.

The global spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the international sports calendar with Formula One motor racing, golf and athletics among the sports canceling or postponing events.

Additional reporting by AFP

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Suns 127, Trail Blazers 117

‧ Thunder 126, Knicks 103

‧ Jazz 99, Celtics 94

‧ Pelicans 110, Heat 104

‧ Magic 132, Timberwolves 118

‧ Wizards 118, Hawks 112

‧ Nets 139, Spurs 120

‧ Pacers 108, Bulls 102

‧ Mavericks 121, Grizzlies 96