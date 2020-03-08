Swim champion and rape survivor fights abuse in sport

AFP, NEW YORK





Three years after the trauma of being raped by a stranger while jogging outside a university campus, US swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar lit up the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games by winning three gold medals and a silver.

Today, the 57-year-old lawyer, mother and women’s rights advocate devotes her life to the fight for gender equality and the battle against sexual abuse in sports.

Hogshead-Makar remains “unrealistically optimistic” about her work and life in general, she said in an interview to mark today’s International Women’s Day.

“I guess you have to be in order to try to win in the Olympics and try to address sexual abuse in sports,” Hogshead-Makar said. “They’re pretty audacious goals.”

The day before the interview, Hogshead-Makar had been working until the early hours drafting a letter to the US Congress about bipartisan legislation that calls for tougher protections for amateur athletes against abuse by coaches and employees.

Hogshead-Makar’s work ethic mirrors the dedication that formed the cornerstone of her swimming career — from the age of 11, she spent four hours a day churning the waters of her training pool.

“My winning formula was to compete,” Hogshead-Makar said. “That’s how I was successful in life.”

After retiring from swimming, the Iowa native channeled her energy into helping others. After becoming a lawyer, she focused on campaigning for gender equality and combating sexual abuse in sports.

For decades, Hogshead-Makar did not talk publicly about the traumatic events that occurred in the autumn of 1981 when she was 19. While out jogging outside the campus of Duke University in North Carolina, she was raped by a stranger.

“I felt profoundly broken. I felt forsaken by God. I was scared all the time,” said Hogshead-Makar, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder for months after the attack. “I thought that I could overcome it by willing it away.”

Hogshead-Makar said she benefited from two things that many sexual assault victims do not receive.

“First, everybody around me believed that it happened,” she said. “Second, people believed in the depth of my emotional harm. Nobody told me: ‘Just get over it.’”

With help and support from loved ones, coaches, Duke faculty and administrators, she rebuilt her life, but kept the attack private.

“I didn’t talk about it for 20 years, because I would have started to cry,” Hogshead-Makar said. “I wasn’t quite healed enough.”

Eventually, a friend and mentor, the human rights advocate Richard Lapchick, suggested that talking publicly about her experience as a rape survivor could be a way to help others.

“He said: ‘You really need to start talking about your own experience,’” Hogshead-Makar said. “And he was right. It made me a better advocate. My hope is that other, older women with great lives will disclose this part of their story.”

There have been cases of questionable behavior.

One of Hogshead-Makar’s former coaches, Mitch Ivey, was suspended from the sport for life in 2013 after evidence emerged of improper sexual relationships with multiple swimmers that he had coached.

“The boundaries are just not well spelled out the way they are for counselors, religious leaders, lawyers or teachers,” said Hogshead-Makar, who has founded the advocacy group Champion Women.

In 2012, the US Olympic Committee ordered all its member federations to ban intimate relationships between coaches and athletes, regardless of age and consent.

Hogshead-Makar said the message still needs to be reinforced.

She estimates that only 0.5 percent of swimmers and 1.4 percent of their parents have received adequate training to safeguard against the problem.

To raise awareness on the issue, Hogshead-Makar is working on a social media campaign with Child USA, a non-profit that works to end child abuse and neglect in the US.