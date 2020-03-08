Dressel takes gold in 100m butterfly at Pro Swim Series

AFP, LOS ANGELES





World record-holder Caeleb Dressel on Friday finished strong to win the 100m butterfly at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, in a world-leading 50.92 seconds.

Dressel, whose record eight medals at last year’s World Championships included six golds, notched his first win of the meet, a stepping stone toward the US Olympic trials and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Although he had missed the “A” final in the 100m freestyle on Thursday, Dressel, competing without significantly breaking his training for the trials, said that he was “in a good spot” physically.

Caeleb Dressel competes in the Pro Swim Series men’s 100m butterfly at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“We can always figure some mental stuff out to get a little edge,” added the American, who ran down compatriot Michael Andrew on the closing lap to claim the victory.

Katie Ledecky continued her winning week, clocking 1:54.59 to dominate the women’s 200m freestyle.

“It’s exceeded my expectations,” Ledecky said of her performance in Des Moines, where she has also won the 1,500m and 400m freestyle events. “I figured I’d have a good meet given how great training is going, but you really never know coming into a meet like this if you’re going to be completely dead from training or if it’s going to start showing.”

Ledecky, who stretched her range to nab 200m freestyle gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, along with 400m and 800m freestyle wins, said the event is just as important to her as the longer races.

“It’s just as high up as any of the other events, if not more given that we’ve got a relay fight on our hands this year,” she said.

World record-holder Regan Smith held off Olympian Kathleen Baker in the 200m backstroke, winning in 2:06.16.

Rio Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy won the men’s 200m backstroke in 1:55.22, the fastest time in the world this year.

Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann won the men’s 400m individual medley in 4:12.40, while US veteran Ryan Lochte, gold medalist in the event at the 2012 London Olympic Games, finished fourth in 4:18.95.