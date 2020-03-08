World record-holder Caeleb Dressel on Friday finished strong to win the 100m butterfly at the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, in a world-leading 50.92 seconds.
Dressel, whose record eight medals at last year’s World Championships included six golds, notched his first win of the meet, a stepping stone toward the US Olympic trials and the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Although he had missed the “A” final in the 100m freestyle on Thursday, Dressel, competing without significantly breaking his training for the trials, said that he was “in a good spot” physically.
“We can always figure some mental stuff out to get a little edge,” added the American, who ran down compatriot Michael Andrew on the closing lap to claim the victory.
Katie Ledecky continued her winning week, clocking 1:54.59 to dominate the women’s 200m freestyle.
“It’s exceeded my expectations,” Ledecky said of her performance in Des Moines, where she has also won the 1,500m and 400m freestyle events. “I figured I’d have a good meet given how great training is going, but you really never know coming into a meet like this if you’re going to be completely dead from training or if it’s going to start showing.”
Ledecky, who stretched her range to nab 200m freestyle gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, along with 400m and 800m freestyle wins, said the event is just as important to her as the longer races.
“It’s just as high up as any of the other events, if not more given that we’ve got a relay fight on our hands this year,” she said.
World record-holder Regan Smith held off Olympian Kathleen Baker in the 200m backstroke, winning in 2:06.16.
Rio Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy won the men’s 200m backstroke in 1:55.22, the fastest time in the world this year.
Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann won the men’s 400m individual medley in 4:12.40, while US veteran Ryan Lochte, gold medalist in the event at the 2012 London Olympic Games, finished fourth in 4:18.95.
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. “I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. “Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offence.” Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). Embiid has been
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points