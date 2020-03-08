Goalie Connor Hellebuyck on Friday worked his league-leading sixth shut-out, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in the Winnipeg Jet’s three-goal first period and they earned a 4-0 home win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shut-out and moving to 17-11-3 at home.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 24th goal in the game’s first minute, while Patrik Laine notched his 27th and added an assist, as the Jets built a 3-0 lead in the opening period of the teams’ second meeting.
Mathieu Perreault scored a goal in his return from a three-game absence because of injury, with Ehlers chipping in an assist for a two-point night for the Jets, who won for the third time in four games and are 10-5-2 since Feb. 1.
The Jets also claimed their fifth straight home win, improving to 8-2-1 in their past 11 on home ice. They are 4-2-1 in all of their matchups against the Golden Knights.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves for the Golden Knights, who are is still 9-2-0 in their past 11 games.
The Golden Knights were shut out to open a five-game road trip — their fourth time being blanked this season — and nine of their final 13 games are to be played away from Las Vegas.
Ehlers started the scoring just 32 seconds into the contest by swooping around Fleury’s net, and curling the puck around the post and into the vacated crease.
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves — a Winnipeg native — inadvertently tipped in the puck off the retreating Fleury for a 1-0 lead.
On the game’s first power play, Laine grabbed a rebound of Neal Pionk’s point shot, secured the puck in the right circle and wristed in the second goal at 4:41.
The tally was Laine’s fifth career goal against the Golden Knights — all on power plays — and Pionk’s assist, his 22nd on the man advantage, tied a franchise record for most power-play helpers in a season by a defenseman.
Connor finished off a two-on-one with Jack Roslovic at 18:10 for a 3-0 lead, extending the 23-year-old Connor’s career-high in markers and moving his goal streak to a career-best five games.
Connor, a top-line right wing, has produced eight points (six goals, two assists) in the streak.
Back after a 16-game injury absence, Perreault finished a pass from Josh Morrissey on the Jets’ second power play with six minutes left in the second period — giving the Jets a comfortable four-goal edge as they cruised to the win.
Also on Friday, it was:
‧ Devils 4, Blues 2
‧ Canucks 6, Avalanche 3
‧ Flames 3, Coyotes 2
‧ Ducks 2, Maple Leafs 1
‧ Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. “I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. “Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offence.” Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). Embiid has been
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points