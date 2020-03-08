Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Golden Knights 4-0 at home

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck on Friday worked his league-leading sixth shut-out, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in the Winnipeg Jet’s three-goal first period and they earned a 4-0 home win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shut-out and moving to 17-11-3 at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 24th goal in the game’s first minute, while Patrik Laine notched his 27th and added an assist, as the Jets built a 3-0 lead in the opening period of the teams’ second meeting.

Mathieu Perreault scored a goal in his return from a three-game absence because of injury, with Ehlers chipping in an assist for a two-point night for the Jets, who won for the third time in four games and are 10-5-2 since Feb. 1.

The Jets also claimed their fifth straight home win, improving to 8-2-1 in their past 11 on home ice. They are 4-2-1 in all of their matchups against the Golden Knights.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves for the Golden Knights, who are is still 9-2-0 in their past 11 games.

The Golden Knights were shut out to open a five-game road trip — their fourth time being blanked this season — and nine of their final 13 games are to be played away from Las Vegas.

Ehlers started the scoring just 32 seconds into the contest by swooping around Fleury’s net, and curling the puck around the post and into the vacated crease.

Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves — a Winnipeg native — inadvertently tipped in the puck off the retreating Fleury for a 1-0 lead.

On the game’s first power play, Laine grabbed a rebound of Neal Pionk’s point shot, secured the puck in the right circle and wristed in the second goal at 4:41.

The tally was Laine’s fifth career goal against the Golden Knights — all on power plays — and Pionk’s assist, his 22nd on the man advantage, tied a franchise record for most power-play helpers in a season by a defenseman.

Connor finished off a two-on-one with Jack Roslovic at 18:10 for a 3-0 lead, extending the 23-year-old Connor’s career-high in markers and moving his goal streak to a career-best five games.

Connor, a top-line right wing, has produced eight points (six goals, two assists) in the streak.

Back after a 16-game injury absence, Perreault finished a pass from Josh Morrissey on the Jets’ second power play with six minutes left in the second period — giving the Jets a comfortable four-goal edge as they cruised to the win.

