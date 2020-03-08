Alpine skiing World Cup finals canceled over virus

UNANIMOUS DECISION: Both the men’s and women’s overall titles are tight affairs with France’s Alexis Pinturault and Mikaela Shiffrin of the US both under great pressure

AFP, PARIS





The alpine skiing World Cup finals, scheduled for Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from March 16 to 22, have been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced on Friday.

The number of those killed by COVID-19 in Italy has jumped and government emergency decrees have led to a swathe of sports events being canceled or postponed.

The cancelation means that there are just four men’s races left of a scheduled 43 and three for the women from a scheduled 37 this season.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde participates in a training session for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup men’s downhill at the Kvitfjell ski resort in Favang, Norway, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“It is with great regret that we cancel the event, but the decision was unanimous,” the Italian ski federation said.

The cancelation adds to the sporting drama in the alpine World Cup. Both the men’s and women’s overall titles are tight affairs with France’s Alexis Pinturault and Mikaela Shiffrin of the US both under great pressure at the end of the season.

While 24-year-old Shiffrin has a run-in featuring her favored slalom, Pinturault has a tough weekend ahead with his weaker speed events, the downhill and super-G, on the menu at the Kvitfjell ski resort in Favang, Norway.

Breathing down the Frenchman’s neck are two Norwegians, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is just 26 points adrift, and Henrik Kristoffersen at 107 points, with 100 points per-win available.

This made the men’s downhill yesterday and the super-G today the key battleground to decide who takes over the mantle as men’s World Cup winner.

The 30-year-old Marcel Hirscher of Austria retired at the end of last season after winning eight straight overall titles.

Aamodt Kilde has a double advantage this weekend as he is to be racing on home snow and is also a speed specialist.

However, Pinturault said that he would try his luck anyway.

“Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t set foot on that slope [for the super-G], but given the context it would be stupid not too,” the 28-year-old said.

A week later, Pinturault might be favored when his preferred giant slalom and slalom are raced, especially as Aamodt Kilde is not even slated to compete in the season-ending slalom at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Shiffrin could be back next weekend at Are in Sweden after missing four weekends of action following the death of her father.

Three-time World Cup overall winner Shiffrin trails Italian all-rounder Federica Brignone by 153 points.

The cancelation means that Switzerland’s Beat Feuz is confirmed as the men’s downhill discipline winner this season, with his compatriot Corinne Suter adding the women’s super-G title to her downhill crown.