Marseille held following last-gasp goal by Amiens

Reuters, PARIS





Olympique de Marseille on Friday dropped points for the second time in three games as they wasted a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against Amiens SC in Ligue 1.

Second-placed Marseille, who lost to Nantes two weeks ago, went ahead with goals by Morgan Sanson and Dimitri Payet, but conceded the draw in stoppage time when Saman Ghoddos netted the equalizer shortly after Serhou Guirassy had reduced the arrears.

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas was shown a red card for insulting match officials after the final whistle.

Amiens SC goalkeeper Regis Gurtner, right, stops a shot by Olympique de Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet, left, in their Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The result left Marseille on 56 points from 28 games, nine ahead of Stade Rennais who host Montpellier HSC today.

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain, whose trip to RC Strasbourg Alsace yesterday was postponed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, are on 68 points from 27 games.

Sanson opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime with a floating shot from just inside the box after being set up by Kevin Strootman.

Amiens were still in the contest and threatened on several occasions, but Payet gave Marseille some breathing space by doubling the tally in the 56th minute after slaloming through the visitors’ defense.

Marseille striker Dario Benedetto played part of the game wearing a swimming cap after being bandaged by the medical staff following a clash of heads with Nicholas Opoku.

Guirassy pulled one back in the 84th minute by converting a penalty after he was fouled in the area by Jordan Amavi.

He came close to equalizing two minutes later, but his deflection of Aurelien Chedjou’s header hit the crossbar.

However, Amiens continued to push and were rewarded six minutes into extra-time when Ghoddos scored from close range.

LA LIGA

Valencia would need a momentous comeback next week to stay in the UEFA Champions League and face an uphill task to qualify for next season’s competition, too, after being held by Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Friday.

On Tuesday next week, Albert Celades’ side is to host Atalanta BC after managing just one win in seven games, with the match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, also set to be held without fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Atalanta own a 4-1 lead from the first leg and any hopes that Valencia had of building some momentum were dashed by Alaves, who earned a deserved 1-1 draw after Edgar Mendez leveled with 17 minutes left.

Dani Parejo had put Valencia in front with a brilliant free-kick in the first half.

The draw leaves Valencia three points adrift of fourth-placed Getafe in the table, despite having played an additional game. Alaves move up to 11th.

BUNDESLIGA

Cologne on Friday claimed their eighth win in their past 10 Bundesliga matches as they beat bottom side SC Paderborn 2-1 away.

Jorge Mere and Jonas Hector struck in the first half to lift Cologne up to 10th on 32 points from 24 games, while Paderborn, who reduced the arrears through Dennis Srbeny, stayed on 16 points, five points from the relegation playoff spot.

Mere put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute when he flicked the ball home from a corner and captain Hector whipped an 18m shot into the top corner in the 36th minute to double the tally.

Srbeny pulled one back with a header in the 73rd minute, but Cologne held firm to hand the hosts their 17th defeat of the season.

Additional reporting by AFP