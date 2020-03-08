Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch.
The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player.
She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year.
Photo: AFP
The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field, whether it is demanding equal pay and conditions for the US women’s team or sparring with US President Donald Trump.
She made headlines again last year when she was honored as one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year.
Rapinoe used her acceptance speech to draw attention to the cause of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited controversy in 2016 after kneeling during the US national anthem in a protest against racial injustice.
Rapinoe said that her new life as a global sports icon has taken some getting used to.
“It’s changed dramatically,” said Rapinoe of her life since the World Cup. “It’s not in a completely different way — there are just 10 times more of everything. It’s been something to get used to, but I do feel I’m getting a better handle on it now. It was all a little overwhelming in the fall if I’m honest.”
“I don’t have too many photographers following me around, but the demands on my time are much greater and that is something that I initially struggled with,” Rapinoe said. “The opportunity for financial success right now is far greater than it was, but that means more days on shoots. It means more days have been given to other people, and it’s less days focusing and committing to the game and my craft.”
“You’ve got to roll with it,” she said. “You can’t get too stressed out about it. I have an amazing team, helping me, not just the US soccer team, but also an agency that looks after the other areas of my business. That helps.”
The midfielder has a plethora of options — and wealth — available to her in retirement, a scenario which, according to Rapinoe herself, would be analyzed at the end of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where a second gold medal is the aim.
“First and foremost, I want to remain a footballer, most definitely,” she told reporters in Florida as she prepares for this week’s SheBelieves Cup. “I’m not looking to retire any time soon. I’m fully focused on the Olympics and making sure I’m prepared for that. After that, we will assess things and see where we go from there.”
For now, Rapinoe is firmly focused on this week’s challenges against World Cup semi-finalists England, 2015 World Cup finalists Japan and emerging force Spain.
Speaking of the US’ intense rivalry with England, Rapinoe said that the US women have gotten used to being the team that everyone wants to beat.
“I think we approach every game like that,” Rapinoe said. “We’re the ones that have the No. 1 on our back, and the big target, but we understand that every team is gunning for us as one of their biggest games of the year.”
Rapinoe and her teammates are approaching the SheBelieves Cup with the same sort of steely determination that marked their World Cup victory last year.
“Once you’re preparing and getting into your season, we don’t really want to give any team anything, ever,” Rapinoe said. “It’s important for us to not only to give a good performance, but to get the result that we want as well.”
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. “I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. “Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offence.” Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). Embiid has been
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points