Australia edge Brazil in Davis Cup

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia





John Millman yesterday lifted Australia to a gritty 3-1 victory over Brazil with a tenacious win over Thiago Monteiro to qualify his country for the Davis Cup finals later this year.

Millman proved to be his team’s hero with a second fighting win in the singles, wearing down Monteiro 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7-3) in three hours, five minutes at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive.

The victory followed up his win over Thiago Seyboth Wild in three sets in Friday’s singles.

Australia next join 11 other qualifiers and last year’s semi-finalists — Canada, Britain, Russia and Spain — along with wildcards France and Serbia for the Davis Cup finals in Spain in November.

“What a performance — that’s what Davis Cup tennis is all about,” Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said.

Monteiro proved a tough obstacle with his big serves and powerful groundstrokes, taking the opening set in a tiebreaker, but edged out in two more tiebreaks by Millman in a grueling encounter.

Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Alves earlier kept Brazil alive in the tie with a gripping three-set win in the doubles.

Demoliner and Alves fought back to beat John Peers and James Duckworth 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6) in almost three hours to pull Brazil back to trail 2-1.

The jubilant pair finally got Brazil home on their fifth match point, after Australia saved four match points, in a fluctuating final set tiebreaker.

Demoliner and Alves had to win the doubles after Jordan Thompson and Millman won Friday’s opening singles to give Australia a commanding 2-0 lead.

ECUADOR VS JAPAN

Underdogs Ecuador yesterday maintained an early lead to sweep their Davis Cup qualifier against Japan to win a ticket for the finals, while playing behind closed doors due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador outperformed Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in a deciding doubles match in Miki, Japan.

Ecuador, ranked 27, who on Friday took a 2-0 lead against world No. 17 Japan, added another victory to win their qualifier 3-0 and advance to the Madrid finals in November.

The Ecuador pair clinched a thrilling first set, taking advantage of a crucial double fault by Uchiyama in a tie breaker.

The Japanese team struggled to fend off Ecuador’s solid serves and crisp volleying.

The Davis Cup matches were held without spectators amid concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was difficult to concentrate on a game played without fans, Uchiyama said, but added that he did not mean to use it as an excuse.

The remaining two singles were canceled on account of Ecuador’s three wins.

Japan were without two star players: injury-hit Kei Nishikori and world No. 48 Yoshihito Nishioka, who decided not to play to avoid the possibility of being quarantined on his return to the US.

The limited number of people allowed in the arena were required to have their temperature checked.

Sounds of smashing the ball echoed in the empty arena, as ball kids wore gloves and used baskets for players to toss their towels in, so they would not have to touch them.