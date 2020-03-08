Blues get rare NZ win; Rebels cruise

A NEW CHAPTER? The Blues, long the underachievers of New Zealand rugby, ended a string of 25 straight losses in away games in New Zealand with yesterday’s victory

AFP, WELLINGTON





The Auckland Blues yesterday snapped a woeful losing record downing a 12-man Wellington Hurricanes, while the Melbourne Rebels coasted past the Golden Lions in Super Rugby.

The Blues ended a run of 25 straight losses in away games in New Zealand with a 24-15 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington, while in Melbourne, the Rebels broke a run of five losses against the Lions with a bonus-point 37-17 win over the South Africans.

The Blues — for so long the underachievers of New Zealand rugby — had their cause helped by the Hurricanes’ poor discipline.

The Rebels’ Dane Haylett-Petty, right, is tackled by the Lions’ Courtnall Skosan in their Super Rugby match in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Prop Tyrel Lomax was handed a red card early in the second half for a shoulder to the head of Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta, while Vaea Fifita with 13 minutes to go received a yellow card. Jordie Barrett was sin-binned soon after.

The Hurricanes’ record slipped to three wins from five games, while the Blues now have four wins from six games.

The Blues have begun to believe in themselves after returning victorious from South Africa, where they toppled the Northern Bulls and the previously unbeaten Western Stormers.

However, it was difficult to imagine them winning when the Hurricanes produced an explosive start.

Ngani Laumape crashed through the Blues first line of defense and Fifita pulled in the remaining defenders, leaving Ben Lam to scamper 30m to the line.

It was the sort of start that would have seen the Blues of old lose heart. Instead, they produced a huge defensive effort as the Hurricanes controlled most of the first half, and then took control as the Hurricanes lost players in the second half.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said that there is a new determination within the side.

“There’s certainly a difference in mood... It’s a good feeling,” he said. “What I’m most happy with is we managed to keep our composure, especially in tough times. Certainly in past years, we probably wouldn’t have.”

The Rebels led 15-10 at halftime after roaring ahead to 15-0 in the opening 30 minutes from tries by Andrew Kellaway and Richard Hardwick.

However, yellow cards received by to Marika Koroibete and Tom English in the final 10 minutes of the first half allowed the Lions back into the contest.

Left-winger Jamba Ulengo scored a try for the Lions, six minutes before the break, that was converted by Elton Jantjies, who also landed a penalty goal right on halftime.

The Rebels took charge in the second half. Kellaway completed his third double of the season, a total of seven for the campaign, while other tries came from Isi Naisarani and Dane Haylett-Petty.

The Lions, who leave Australia for New Zealand having lost both of their two tour games, had only a converted try by Sithembiso Sithole to show for their efforts in the second halfs.

“It was a very good win — really proud of the boys. The main thing was probably the work ethic. We chased everything and showed a lot of heart,” Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty said. “Attack was good. Defense was good. We’re building really nicely.”