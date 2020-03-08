The Auckland Blues yesterday snapped a woeful losing record downing a 12-man Wellington Hurricanes, while the Melbourne Rebels coasted past the Golden Lions in Super Rugby.
The Blues ended a run of 25 straight losses in away games in New Zealand with a 24-15 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington, while in Melbourne, the Rebels broke a run of five losses against the Lions with a bonus-point 37-17 win over the South Africans.
The Blues — for so long the underachievers of New Zealand rugby — had their cause helped by the Hurricanes’ poor discipline.
Photo: AFP
Prop Tyrel Lomax was handed a red card early in the second half for a shoulder to the head of Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta, while Vaea Fifita with 13 minutes to go received a yellow card. Jordie Barrett was sin-binned soon after.
The Hurricanes’ record slipped to three wins from five games, while the Blues now have four wins from six games.
The Blues have begun to believe in themselves after returning victorious from South Africa, where they toppled the Northern Bulls and the previously unbeaten Western Stormers.
However, it was difficult to imagine them winning when the Hurricanes produced an explosive start.
Ngani Laumape crashed through the Blues first line of defense and Fifita pulled in the remaining defenders, leaving Ben Lam to scamper 30m to the line.
It was the sort of start that would have seen the Blues of old lose heart. Instead, they produced a huge defensive effort as the Hurricanes controlled most of the first half, and then took control as the Hurricanes lost players in the second half.
Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said that there is a new determination within the side.
“There’s certainly a difference in mood... It’s a good feeling,” he said. “What I’m most happy with is we managed to keep our composure, especially in tough times. Certainly in past years, we probably wouldn’t have.”
The Rebels led 15-10 at halftime after roaring ahead to 15-0 in the opening 30 minutes from tries by Andrew Kellaway and Richard Hardwick.
However, yellow cards received by to Marika Koroibete and Tom English in the final 10 minutes of the first half allowed the Lions back into the contest.
Left-winger Jamba Ulengo scored a try for the Lions, six minutes before the break, that was converted by Elton Jantjies, who also landed a penalty goal right on halftime.
The Rebels took charge in the second half. Kellaway completed his third double of the season, a total of seven for the campaign, while other tries came from Isi Naisarani and Dane Haylett-Petty.
The Lions, who leave Australia for New Zealand having lost both of their two tour games, had only a converted try by Sithembiso Sithole to show for their efforts in the second halfs.
“It was a very good win — really proud of the boys. The main thing was probably the work ethic. We chased everything and showed a lot of heart,” Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty said. “Attack was good. Defense was good. We’re building really nicely.”
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. "I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation," Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. "Just taking the opportunities that were presented," said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. "We had a good pop to our offence." Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back).
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points