Rory McIlroy was on Thursday under water early, but sitting high and dry by the end of the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one stroke behind leader Matt Every in Orlando, Florida.
World No. 1 McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but he roared back with five birdies and an eagle.
The Northern Irishman shot six-under-par 66 in pleasant morning conditions, a score that was surprisingly bettered by American Every in more demanding strong afternoon winds.
Photo: AFP
Every, a two-time winner at Bay Hill who has not won anywhere else on tour, displayed his affinity for the course by making seven birdies.
After starting at the 10th tee, McIlroy was particularly pleased with his driving.
“I only missed one or two fairways, and if you can do that around this place, especially with how juicy the rough is, you’re going to give yourself a lot of chances,” McIlroy told reporters. “I hit some really good shots coming in, drove it really well.”
Perhaps none was better than his second at the par-five fourth, where McIlroy struck a sublime fairway bunker shot about 260 yards before draining the 25-foot eagle putt.
While McIlroy’s score was almost expected, Every’s was a horses-for-courses performance.
He has had only one top-70 finish since his return in January from a 12-week suspension for a positive cannabis test.
He said that he used the substance for medical reasons and was legally prescribed the drug in Florida.
“Sometimes I’m really good, sometimes I’m really bad,” Every said. “It’s a weird game.”
“I really just didn’t want to shoot myself out of the tournament. There’s so much trouble out here and I’m not scared to make a double [bogey] here and there,” he added.
Every sank two monster putts in quick succession, a 35-footer at his 10th hole followed by a 50-footer at the next.
“Complete luck,” he said. “Sometimes they just go in.”
Brooks Koepka, who McIlroy recently displaced at the top of the rankings, bogeyed his final two holes for an even-par 72.
Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung and amateur Yu Chun-an each carded a two-over 74 for a share of 80th.
Additional reporting by staff writer
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg on Friday had a rough spring debut in West Palm Beach, Florida, giving up three runs in 1-1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before being removed. He gave up three hits and one walk. “I think the last time I was in a competitive setting, it was a pretty big situation,” Strasburg told reporters, referring to his win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about
MIDDLE EAST SWEEP: The title victory saw the Taiwanese-Czech duo become only the second partnership to win in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha since 2012 Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Friday claimed their third doubles title of the season at the Qatar Open, a victory that is to see the Taiwanese reclaim the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are released tomorrow. The top seeds battled to a 6-2, 5-7, 10-2 victory over sixth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in 1 hour, 30 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing saved 11 of 15 break points and converted five of 13, winning 71 percent of their points on second return to complete
Tobias Harris on Thursday finished with 34 points to lift the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting New York Knicks 115-106. Al Horford had 15 points and nine assists and Shake Milton scored 19 points, as the 76ers improved to a league-best 28-2 at home. “Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offence.” Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four from beyond the arc for the 76ers, who played without injured all-stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). Embiid has been
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS: Petra Kvitova battled not only Jelena Ostapenko, but also the elements, to secure a quarter-final berth in wind that made things ‘difficult’ Taiwanese-Czech top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on Wednesday remained on track to claim a second title in the Middle East in a week, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur dumped world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova out of the singles at the Qatar Open. Hsieh and Strycova, who lifted the doubles trophy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday last week, took just 65 minutes to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Sofia Kenin of the US at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The top seeds saved two of three break points