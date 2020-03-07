McIlroy recovers to card 66, but Every takes Bay Hill lead

Reuters





Rory McIlroy was on Thursday under water early, but sitting high and dry by the end of the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one stroke behind leader Matt Every in Orlando, Florida.

World No. 1 McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but he roared back with five birdies and an eagle.

The Northern Irishman shot six-under-par 66 in pleasant morning conditions, a score that was surprisingly bettered by American Every in more demanding strong afternoon winds.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy lines up a putt for birdie on the eighth green in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Every, a two-time winner at Bay Hill who has not won anywhere else on tour, displayed his affinity for the course by making seven birdies.

After starting at the 10th tee, McIlroy was particularly pleased with his driving.

“I only missed one or two fairways, and if you can do that around this place, especially with how juicy the rough is, you’re going to give yourself a lot of chances,” McIlroy told reporters. “I hit some really good shots coming in, drove it really well.”

Perhaps none was better than his second at the par-five fourth, where McIlroy struck a sublime fairway bunker shot about 260 yards before draining the 25-foot eagle putt.

While McIlroy’s score was almost expected, Every’s was a horses-for-courses performance.

He has had only one top-70 finish since his return in January from a 12-week suspension for a positive cannabis test.

He said that he used the substance for medical reasons and was legally prescribed the drug in Florida.

“Sometimes I’m really good, sometimes I’m really bad,” Every said. “It’s a weird game.”

“I really just didn’t want to shoot myself out of the tournament. There’s so much trouble out here and I’m not scared to make a double [bogey] here and there,” he added.

Every sank two monster putts in quick succession, a 35-footer at his 10th hole followed by a 50-footer at the next.

“Complete luck,” he said. “Sometimes they just go in.”

Brooks Koepka, who McIlroy recently displaced at the top of the rankings, bogeyed his final two holes for an even-par 72.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung and amateur Yu Chun-an each carded a two-over 74 for a share of 80th.

Additional reporting by staff writer